DETAINED

Alyssa Nicole Eggum, 32, of Erhard.

 Submitted OTCSO

An Erhard woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to flee law enforcement, including two felonies from an incident that occurred on Jan. 24.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?