An Erhard woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to flee law enforcement, including two felonies from an incident that occurred on Jan. 24.
Alyssa Nicole Eggum, 32, of Erhard led members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on a chase that ultimately ended on County Highway 83, about five miles south of Otter Tail Lake.
According to court records, the incident began to unfold at approximately 11:18 p.m. as the OTC Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious behavior from a family member of the suspect who stated that they were in Florida and had observed over their Ring doorbell camera that their daughter was at their residence south of Deer Lake and that she did not have permission to be on the property.
The family member told dispatch that Eggum had disabled the doorbell camera. Also according to the formal complaint, Eggum had a prior history of being uncooperative with the sheriff’s office.
When a deputy arrived on scene, they observed an SUV idling at the end of a neighboring driveway. When they attempted to make contact, Eggum’s lights then came on and the vehicle fled. Eggum then performed a U-turn and drove past the deputy and continued to flee until a second deployment of stop sticks successfully deflated her tires.
At this point law enforcement issued multiple commands to Eggum to either place her hands outside the vehicle or exit the vehicle. However, she continued to ignore all law enforcement instructions. A sergeant on scene then deployed a shotgun beanbag round through the vehicle rear window Pepper spray was also deployed but Eggum would not remove her hands from the steering wheel.
The sheriff’s office then deployed a Bearcat armored vehicle after two rounds of pepper balls were fired into the interior of the vehicle. Eggum finally rolled down the driver's window and then exited the vehicle. While she initially complied with commands to keep her hands in the air and walk backwards towards law enforcement, the complaint states that she would take a few steps then stop and look back at the open driver's compartment.
Deputies, fearing she would get back into the vehicle, deployed another shotgun bean bag, which struck her thigh. She then laid down and was placed into handcuffs.
Upon a search of Eggum’s vehicle, law enforcement found a micro baggie containing a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, an open mini-bottle of whiskey, multiple broken methamphetamine pipes, ammunition including .243 and 9mm rounds, shotgun shells and numerous knives were also located.
Eggum was charged with felony level fifth degree possession, felony fleeing, refusing to submit to a chemical test, third degree DWI, possession of ammunition while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, driving with a restricted license, open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eggum was previously convicted of DWI charges in 2009, 2011 and 2016. She is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.