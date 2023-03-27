SENTENCED

Alyssa Nicole Eggum, 32, of Erhard, was sentenced on Mar. 27 in Otter Tail County District Court. 

 Submitted

An Erhard woman has been sentenced on multiple charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 24, where she attempted to flee area law enforcement after a trespassing report was called into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?