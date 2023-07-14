The work of the late Charles Beck and five of the artists he inspired will be celebrated during a public reception for “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit” on Jul. 27, at M State’s Fergus Falls campus.
The reception for the unique student/teacher art show is from 4-6 p.m., with comments at 5:15 p.m. from the five featured artists: Chuck Christianson, Mary Guttormson Erickson, Jim Fletcher, Scott Gunvaldson and Bruce Thompson.
All five were students of Beck at the college, where he taught from 1960 to 1987, with their recent works showcased along with M State’s extensive collection of Beck’s works.
Beck died in 2017 at the age of 94, and “Beck and His Students” commemorates what would have been his 100th birthday this year. A prolific painter and woodcut printmaker, Beck was inspired by the rural landscapes of Otter Tail County and grew to become one of Minnesota’s most recognized artists.
“Beck and His Students” opened in the Charles Beck Gallery at the college May 15 and will continue through Sept. 15. The exhibit is open to the public.
Mary Guttormson Erickson
Mary Erickson currently spends summers in a log cabin near Menahga and winters in Las Cruces, N.M. After the early starving artist stage of her life and the birth of her children, she became a Montessori teacher and taught three to nine year-olds for 25 years in private, charter and public schools in Fargo, Phoenix, Ariz. and Arlington, Va. Now retired from teaching, she spends time in her studio nearly every day.
What works are you showing in the Year of Beck exhibit?
I have two pastels, “Morning Northern Pine” and "Evening Morning Pine;” two Prismacolor pencil drawings, “Voracious” and "Alchemist;” and an oil on canvas, “Lady of the Ditch.”
Tell us a bit more about one or two of the works you chose.
The subject matter for all five of these works can be found on 40 acres of woods along the Blueberry River. We call this place the Blueberry River Farm, where we have spent summers for more than 30 years. These works are the result of my passion for exploring the woods, meadows and bogs found on these acres. The theme? Awe and wonder, all living things are interconnected.
Do these pieces have a special significance or connection to Beck’s influence on your art?
“Lady of the Ditch” is an oil painting on canvas. It is one of three sister lady slippers that I am painting as portraits. I was just beginning to sketch out these ladies when I saw Mr. Beck at his show at the Kaddatz in 2017. I hadn’t seen him for years and when he figured out who I was (I had aged as well) he asked me what I was working on. When I told him I was painting lady slippers, he replied, “That will never sell.” Did I detect a little twinkle in his reply? So I have to include the “Lady of the Ditch” in this exhibit. At the Beck exhibit in 2017, my husband bought me “White Farm.” That was the last time I saw Mr. Beck.
“Voracious” is a drawing with “Prismacolor” and a little bit of charcoal pencil. It is one of a series of miniature illustrations I am creating called “Changing.” It documents the lifecycle and relationship of milkweed and monarchs. When I graduated from Minneapolis College of Art and Design, my dad gave me a Beck print, “Milkweed 2,” 1972. It was framed in classic barn-wood. I was lucky to have had this print in my home all these years to remind me where I came from. As a teacher I never tired of sharing the metamorphosis and migration story with my students.
How did Beck influence your life and artistic career?
This year as we celebrate Mr. Beck’s 100th birthday, I have been paging through Beck Woodcuts 1950-2000, a Rourke Gallery Book and “Charles Beck The Nature of an Artist” by Amy Sharpe. Having seen the Alumni Exhibit at the college, I have to say that it would be such a mistake to underestimate the influence he and his work have had on all of us, artists and art lovers alike. When I am wandering about in the woods finding treasures and taking pictures to use as reference material, I think that it was Mr. Beck who taught me to see and feel my relationship to whatever has caught my eye.
This is the third in a series of articles featuring Beck’s former students talking about how he influenced them as a teacher, mentor and friend.