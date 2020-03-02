Otter Risers Kiwanis is set to end their annual fundraiser in mid-March. They’re selling fertilizer, coffee and hot chocolate to raise money for youth programs in the community. The group only hosts one fundraiser a year and selling fertilizer from Ottertail-based Nature’s Meadow Soil Amendment, ordered through Country Store in Fergus Falls, has been a 45-year tradition.
This year they’ll also be selling K-Cup coffee and hot chocolate for the first time. The K-Cups are $20 for a 24-count box and the hot chocolate is $10 for a half pound bag. There are five types of Stumbeano’s coffee for sale for $14 and five types of fertilizer ranging in price from $10 to $19 a bag.
The fundraiser originally only sold fertilizer but 2020 chairperson Jackie Hendrickson says, “Later on we picked up the coffee as kind of an alternative as people started moving away from the fertilizers, and Stumbeano’s came to town and we wanted to keep it local, so we picked up the coffee.”
Last year, the money raised went toward a number of different community organizations including the Underwood Education Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA, Otter Cove Children’s Museum, United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties and many more. “We’d like to get into the $10,000 range, ultimately that’s a good goal for us. There’s a percentage of it that we hand out and then a percentage that we save for other projects that might come up,” Hendrickson said.
Later in the year, Otter Risers Kiwanis hosts a breakfast and invites all the organizations in order to both hand out their checks and celebrate them helping the youth in the community.
The fundraiser is accepting orders until March 18 so that the group can place orders and delivery can be made by Saturday, April 4, just in time to get ahead of the crabgrass. Orders can be placed through an Otter Risers Kiwanis member you know or through Hendrickson, whose information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
