It feels like yesterday to most Americans, including Minnesotans who lived through 9/11 or experienced it first hand. For those who were not born yet, it offers a teachable moment about a tragedy that will never be forgotten. It was a pivotal moment in our country, Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department Honor Guard is paying respects to the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks beginning at 7:40 a.m at the Fergus Falls Fire Department located at 325 East Washington Avenue. The event will continue between the fire department and the Fergus Falls Police Department located at 122 West Junius Avenue, traveling the four blocks between the two locations.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department has remembered the day in similar ways in the past, but the event was expanded on this year when a local group decided to stage a walk on Saturday in remembrance of 9/11. Michael Mortenson, participant of the group shared the following: “Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that changed America. The ‘land of the free and the home of the brave’ was tested beyond anything imaginable. As we watched those planes directed towards our fellow Americans, all we could do was watch in horror at the events as they unfolded. We prayed that day for those that lost their lives; but today, 20 years later, we walk for those that we want remembered.”
On Sept. 11, 2021 the group is going to honor those lives lost and lift spirits by walking with local heroes in remembrance of what was that day and what will be our future going forward.
Community members are welcome to join event organizers and local law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics as they share memories and a prayer for the fallen on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.
“We ask all of you to take the time to stop for a moment to honor our local heroes; such as firefighters, police and paramedics as they lead the way in our walk and in our community every day,” Mortenson expressed. “Without these individuals we would not be as safe and as great of a city as we are today. Greet them, walk with them, thank them for their service to our community.”
“This event has been and will always be to honor those who have served and are currently serving in these capacities,” explained Mortenson. “We invite all, young and old, rain or shine, to participate in the day’s events.”
Morning events will conclude around 9:03 a.m. Fire department staff will return their flag from half-staff to full-staff at sunset, 7:40 p.m., accompanied by the playing of taps.
“God Bless America and God Bless the lives that we lost on 9/11.”
