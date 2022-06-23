Local law enforcement is monitoring what could potentially be a contentious situation with different groups converging near downtown Fergus Falls on June 25, in the direct vicinity of a Fergus Pride event.
A political rally, with supporters calling the event “Save Our Children, Save Our Future,” will feature Senate District 9 Republican candidate Nathan Miller.
The rally is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the newly christened Dr. Allen Magnusson Memorial Park, formerly NP Park on Cascade Street, which will be directly across the street from the Steel Wheels Drag Show being held in conjunction with Fergus Pride at 8 p.m. that evening.
In a flyer being distributed on social media, the rally mission statement is “If we won’t stand in the gap for our children, their identity, dignity and innocence will be stolen."
The flyer also listed former Lake Region Healthcare surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Horak and Debbie Kaminski, MA, as speakers, but Kaminski confirmed that both she and Horak will no longer be presenting at the event.
At the time of publication, Daily Journal staff had been unable to make contact with Miller regarding the rally.
When Kaminski was asked if this rally was part of Miller's political campaign, prior to the announcement that she and Horak would not be speaking, she responded with, "I'm assuming so."
An additional event, being billed as “An Evening of Praise and Worship” will take place at the Higher Grounds Coffee Shop and, according to social media posts, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and “will go as long as it takes.”
Kimberly Bolinske, owner of Higher Grounds, which is not generally open in the evenings, shared that she hosted similar events since opening the doors, but they were halted due to COVID-19 and were now starting up again. Previously, the events were hosted on Thursday evenings.
Bolinske, despite being listed on social media as a host of the event, declined knowledge of the promotion of the evening via a Facebook event.
The cohost of the Facebook event, Stacy Kerwin, declined to share details about the event, stating "we are not looking for attention."
Jordan Gulbranson of Alexandria, has been vocal on social media regarding the event, sharing the event, flyers and posting a video regarding the event at Higher Grounds, who he does advertising for.
Gulbranson stated, "There is a gay pride event going on," and "we want to have a prophetic prayer and worship Holy Spirit night." He later stated, "We're going to see some things change."
Gulbranson shared with Daily Journal that he has been working with Bolinske on putting the event together and shared that there would be a lady coming for worship and two pastors coming to speak. He was unable to provide names or topics of conversation for the event.
With the Fergus Pride Steel Wheels Drag Show the first event on the schedule and political and religious happenings occurring next door and across the street, numerous members of the Fergus Pride committee understandably shared safety concerns due to an established pattern of violence regarding Pride events worldwide, which is when law enforcement became involved.
Fergus Falls Police Department Captain Terry Eldien said that they are prepared in the case that law enforcement is necessary.
“We are aware of the events that are occurring and we do not anticipate any major problems. If there are any criminal acts that occur between individuals they will be dealt with immediately and properly,” said Eldien.
In the case a safety concern or emergency arises in any scenario, calls to 911 are the swiftest course of action.