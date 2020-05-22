With many annual Memorial Day events canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic here are a few area events that are still being celebrated:
• Veterans Walk of Flags in Fergus Falls - There will be 1,862 flags displayed in 10 areas around town from 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in observance of the holiday.
• Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park in Fergus Falls - The event starts at 10 a.m.. If attending, it is recommended to remain in your car to observe the ceremony.
• Pelican Motel Memorial Day display in Pelican Rapids - A row of American flags are on display from now through Memorial Day outside the Pelican Motel on Highway 59 on the north side of Pelican Rapids. The display includes night illumination through the holiday. New owner Joe Clauson — a Pelican Rapids local — borrowed the idea from a town in Texas where he lived for six years before returning to the area.
Annual Memorial Day events canceled in Perham
A number of annual Memorial Day events in Perham have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes the VFW and Auxilary Post 4020 events; Dent American Legion services with the raffle pushed back until 2021; and the Perham Masonic Lodge waffle breakfast.
