Feeding all students in Minnesota schools is now required by law. The days of not giving a student a lunch because their account is negative or denying them breakfast because they don’t have money to pay, are a thing of the past. Minnesota is one of just a handful of states to adopt this approach to assisting students and changing the way food is looked at in schools; as a right, not a privilege.
All students should start the day with a healthy breakfast and should be able to refuel with enough food at lunch to keep them going for the rest of the school day. During COVID-19, schools saw a positive effect from offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of need. The new program which took effect in July, is called the Minnesota Free School Meals Program and is a permanent program, unlike the one in place during the COVID pandemic. It works by having the state fund what isn’t reimbursed through the federal Free and Reduced Price Meals.
To explain it more simply, the applications for Free and Reduced Meals still need to be filled out.
IDS 544 food services director, Lance Wells, said, “We are asking anyone who has qualified in the past, qualifies now or thinks they might qualify to apply for educational benefits which can be accessed off the district website or OFS website.”
It is important because the federal government still has funds to cover the cost for qualifying students. The difference is that with the new program, the state will reimburse the cost of breakfast and lunch for those who do not qualify financially for the federal program. Every student will receive a breakfast and a lunch at no cost to them, the application simply figures out who will pay the school for the meal. Another benefit of filling out the confidential application is that the statistics reported from the data is used to see needs and fund other areas for the district, not just food services. Some athletic costs, the Affordable Connectivity Program (which helps pay for home internet service), summer camp, childcare and other scholarship programs use the information to help families in other areas, too.
The Fergus Falls School District has one of the best food service programs around. Wells said, “The meals we serve will still be the same great nutritious meals we served before, only free. Our meals include a wide variety of fruits and veggies and our grains are over 51% whole grain rich. Offerings are age appropriate with multiple lunch options (35 daily) at Kennedy Secondary School.”
Studies have shown that having enough healthy food to fuel a student’s brain and body during the school day improves test scores, attention, behavior, focus and overall mood.
Wells said the Minnesota Free Meal Program is going to make a huge difference for the district's families and students: ”We expect that there are plenty of students who were not eating last year due to financial issues. One in six Minnesota households face food insecurity. 40% of those do NOT qualify for any food benefits. This takes that all away.”
The stigma around receiving free or reduced lunches keeps many from filling out the application. Some just assume they won’t qualify or that they don’t want their kids ”singled out” though the process. The truth is, many students don’t know if they get benefits or not. Receiving your lunch at school looks the same regardless of who pays for it.
Helping busy families, serving all students healthy meals and taking the responsibility of preparing lunches off of parents are all ways that this new program will enrich Minnesota schools, families and students.
Wells added, “It also puts food services into the feeding kids mode instead of the collecting money mode. We are doing a huge push for breakfast this year. Children who eat school breakfast have higher attendance, test scores, GPA and BMI than those that do not. We expect those counts to really jump up to the levels they were during COVID which was around 1600 breakfasts a day. KSS breakfast counts will double.” The food service workers are there to do their best for all students and they are excited to be able to just focus on that.
Information and application for benefits can be found at foodservices.fergusotters.org.