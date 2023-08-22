KSS

Kennedy School cafeteria offers numerous healthy options everyday allowing students to find something they enjoy.

 Submitted

Feeding all students in Minnesota schools is now required by law. The days of not giving a student a lunch because their account is negative or denying them breakfast because they don’t have money to pay, are a thing of the past. Minnesota is one of just a handful of states to adopt this approach to assisting students and changing the way food is looked at in schools; as a right, not a privilege.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?