Runningen

John Runningen, Fergus Falls native and M State-Fergus Falls Student Government Association President, was recently elected President of LeadMN, an influential political advocacy organization that represents two-year college students in Minnesota.

 Submitted

M State student John Runningen, of Fergus Falls, was elected president of LeadMN in December and has since been busily meeting with Minnesota lawmakers to advocate for college students and ensure their voices are heard during the legislative process.



