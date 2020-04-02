The 2020 Census is in full swing. While April 1, 2020, is officially Census Day, you still have time and multiple ways to fill out your census. Everyone counts!
The census provides vital information for you and your community. It determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress and is used to redraw legislative districts. In this census, Minnesota is at risk of losing a congressional seat based on census projections. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools, and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop. Each year, the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. For every one person that is miscounted, $28,000 in federal funding could be lost over the next 10 years.
In 2020, the Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier than ever to respond to the census. For the first time, you will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. Completing the census by phone or email will reduce the number of follow-up mailings and visits from the Census Bureau. To complete the census online, use your unique code mailed to you and enter your information at my2020census.gov. To respond by phone, use your unique code to respond at 844-330-2020. To respond by mail, simply follow the instructions once you receive your mailed form.
Your information is protected by law. The Census Bureau must keep your information confidential and use your responses only to produce statistics. The data cannot be publicly released in a way that could identify individuals.
The decennial census is a once-a-decade event with the goal of counting everyone once and in one place. It is our civic duty to provide this valuable information and the higher the completion rate, the greater return our community will get through fair representation, funding allocation, and planning vital services. Complete your 2020 Census today!
