My name is Owen Hanson. I am a senior at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) who is interested in business, specifically entrepreneurship.
I decided to do an internship to better understand the workforce. There are many differences between school and working in a professional environment, such as work structure, deadlines and professionalism. It was really important for me to see how the career force is different from school so that I could adapt my habits to become better at my desired career. I also wanted to do an internship to test out possible careers. I am working with three different companies this semester to get a better feel for different parts of the business world. This will help me decide what career I might want to go to college for.
I am interning for Greater Fergus Falls, Edward Jones and Ryan Hanson Homes this semester. I started out with Greater Fergus Falls working on how to market. Next, I am heading over to Edward Jones to shadow and see how they invest. The final section of my internship will be with Ryan Hanson Homes. During this internship I will be shadowing agents in the field as well as doing some behind the scenes administrative work.
Through my internship I have learned how to create media graphics as well as how to plan weekly content curation. I have run a media advertising plan and am in the process of organizing the results from my marketing strategy to see how I can improve upon the program. I have learned how to work with different types of deadlines and how to set reliable expectations for my employer and the client.
My biggest takeaway from my internship is to ask more questions off the bat. Do not be afraid of asking a question because it will help you become better in the long run. I also learned how to manage my time better. With more things on my plate I was forced to figure out how to make room for everything to fit into my schedule and still be finished in a timely manner.
My internship also taught me how to think outside of the box. Even if you have a sound marketing strategy it might not perform as well as you wish. This is where I learned to think outside of the box and come up with new ideas to advertise to people that ended up giving me better results.
I would encourage other students to do an internship because I know it would help them better decide what career they want to pursue. You may try an internship and not enjoy the experience, this allows you to look into other jobs and try for different degrees before getting stuck with a degree you do not enjoy. I would also recommend students intern because it will help them build some of the necessary workplace skills that can help them in any job. Next year I am planning on attending the University of North Dakota to get a double major in entrepreneurship and marketing. With these degrees I would like to start my own company. I plan on building and selling many companies over my lifetime.