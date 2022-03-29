MEMORIES: "NAM: Now a Memory" is offered as part of the Kaddatz’s partnership with the Fergus Falls Public Library, and the NEA Big Read program. The NEA Big Read featured book is "The Best We Can Do" by Thi Bui.
What were the origins of the Vietnam War? How did the United States get involved? These questions, and others will be answered in the first episode of documentary "The Vietnam War" by Ken Burns and Lynn Novice, which will be airing at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Mar. 29 at 6 p.m. as part of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read program, in partnership with Arts Midwest.
Adding to the program is an exhibition at Kaddatz Galleries — "NAM: Now a Memory." The display is on its second visit to Fergus Falls, created by Pelican Rapids artist, Jim Fletcher.
Fletcher's art represents memories of his personal experiences as a soldier in Vietnam in the 1960s. A member of the elite 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles Division during the Vietnam War, Fletcher notes that his images are intended neither to “criticize nor dramatize the American involvement in Vietnam. There is no political statement, chronological succession or plot.” He hopes that his work will have the effect of opening eyes to the realities, hardships and horrors of war, and removing the “false façade of glory.”
This exhibition, shown throughout the United States, will be on display at Kaddatz Galleries through May 28, with an artist reception and talk on Mar. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
