The topic of climate change gets people talking. People are passionate about their view and like to share it with others. Without labeling it a political or business topic, how does a media source, such as Daily Journal Media, cover climate change?
In April, Heather Kantrud, general manager of Daily Journal Media, was given the unique opportunity to participate in a webinar on climate change reporting.
“At that time, aside from business-related articles that happened to encompass climate-related topics, the only dedicated climate-specific articles that were being printed were the monthly columns that Beth Monke writes for Citizens Climate Lobby that printed on the Op-Ed pages,” Kantrud explained.
The three-part webinar series, which was offered through Poynter’s Beat Academy and The Joyce Foundation, started Kantrud thinking about how Otter Tail County fit in the conversation. Using the social networking platform, NABUR, she created a poll to see just where interest lies on the subject. The question presented was: "What is your level of concern regarding climate change?" Here are the results:
- Alarmed - 34%
- Concerned - 29%
- Cautious - 15%
- Disengaged - 2%
- Doubtful - 13%
- Dismissive - 8%
Seeing that there is interest on the topic and it’s something that is important to the community, Kantrud concluded that Daily Journal Media should put more focus on their coverage of the topic. Following the close of the webinar series, a $15,000 grant opportunity was presented to attendees in the Great Lakes region, encompassing the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. The grant opportunity required an official proposal submission that had to include a project and a community event.
“The wheels in my head are always turning, and I am never short on ideas, so I decided to give it my best shot! I also realize that I am certainly not an expert on climate change, so I called in some reinforcements,” Kantrud said.
In early May, both via email and at an in-person roundtable at Daily Journal Media's conference room, she was able to discuss this grant opportunity with a collective of individuals from Otter Tail County, West Central Initiative, Citizens Climate Lobby and Pale Blue Dot, a climate consulting firm out of Maplewood. They discussed climate change topics that were relevant to the OTC area, and brainstormed project ideas that would not only be informative and educational, but also entertaining and fun,” she said.
With the assistance of Mathew Holding Eagle III, associate producer of the documentary "Black Gold Boom," (which aired on PBS) and former Daily Journal Media reporter, Kantrud said, “I was able to reign in all of the possibilities and pare it down to a project that was realistic to complete within the allotted time frame — a mini docuseries and public viewing forum.”
On July 12, she was notified that her grant proposal was accepted, and she immediately launched into a call with Jon Greenberg, Poynter Beat Academy project lead, further discussing the specifics of the project and to get the ball rolling.
“I am honored that our rural newspaper was chosen for such an exciting project. This grant will not only help drive the conversation and coverage of climate-related topics in our area, but it will also provide necessary equipment and software for our organization to start dabbling in video production,” explained Kantrud.
Following her conversation with Greenberg, she started reaching out to the brainstorming team and made the announcement within Daily Journal Media and Wick Communications. Much to her delight, when she asked Holding Eagle if he would be willing to lend his experience and co-produce the docuseries alongside her, he accepted.
“In addition to Mat, the brainstorming team and Daily Journal Media staff, I honestly can say that I couldn't ask for a better group of people to work on this project alongside,” she said.
Ken Harty, publisher at Daily Journal Media, noted: "This grant will go a long way to help report on climate change and energy transition. I am very thankful to Heather for taking the initiative to apply for the grant opportunity. I know this will benefit our entire region and enlighten us all on local efforts to combat climate change."
Currently, plans on finalizing the project specifics and timeline for completion are being made, but it's full steam ahead on this project! Watch for updates and details from Daily Journal Media.