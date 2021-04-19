West Tool Enclosures on North Tower Road in Fergus Falls is expanding. The expansion will add a welding and polishing robot, as well as extra office space.
Co-owner Evan Westra says they are growing fast and expansion will help the company meet increased demand.
“We are excited about the expansion as there will be roughly 5,000 square feet of space, which will include additional office space as well,” Evan added.
Evan says the expansion for the new robot will extend out to the east at 60-by-80 feet, while another separate addition will be built for the additional office space extending out to the south end at 20-by-32 feet.
The added space will also require two additional employees to be hired, to run the additional equipment.
West Tool Enclosures is also working with the city regarding modifications to the storm sewer runoff. City staff has proposed the installation of a catch basin as well as a storm water drainage utility easement.
According to their website, West Tool & Design was founded by Don Westra in 1990 and started out as a supplier of fixtures and manufacturing systems in the electronics industry, West Tool & Design quickly developed into a national supplier of parts, machines and systems, and customized enclosures for the municipal, wastewater, and food manufacturing industries.
Because of the strong growth in stainless steel electrical enclosures and junction boxes, West Tool Enclosures became a separate company in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.