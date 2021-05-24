On May 16, Bethel Lutheran Church held a dedication and groundbreaking ceremony as they planned to expand both their building and parking lot at their Fergus Falls campus.
As the church and parking were overflowing with people, space was getting tight on Sunday mornings, as well as events and gatherings filling the building throughout the week.
“This facility expansion project is part of a larger ministry expansion vision we are calling ‘Make Room: The Mission of Christ in Our Generation,’” explains Kate Haus, director of operations. “Along with the Fergus Falls project, Bethel is in the process of finishing a school building in Chad, Africa, as well as working on a build to suit lease for a facility to house our ministry in Battle Lake. Currently, Bethel Battle Lake is renting and sharing space with other tenants. So having our own space for daily ministry will be a blessing after sharing a facility for six years.”
The groundbreaking ceremony was led by the Rev. David Foss, along with a greeting from chairman of the congregation Daryl Synstelien. Following the ceremony, the congregation was invited to stick around to celebrate with lunch, yard games, a photo booth and a bounce house for the children.
“As COVID-19 restrictions started lifting and vaccinations were available, people started returning to in-person worship. We’re now seeing attendees spilling out from the sanctuary into the foyer, again,” explains Tim Mathiesen, Bethel Church’s director of communication and connection. “We have also been seeing dozens of new faces joining our congregation over the last few months. 2020 was an usual and difficult year, but it’s obvious that this project is just as crucial in 2021 as it was in 2019.”
Bethel’s Fergus Falls parking lot and building project is expected to wrap up in August 2022. As more space is created, Bethel is looking forward to more opportunities to serve the community through its ministry and by providing space for the community to use, as well.
“We keep reminding ourselves that these projects are not about the buildings,” Foss shares. “The buildings are simply a tool in the vision to care for our communities and share the good news of Jesus with our neighbors here and around the world. Bethel has seen facility expansion happen every 20 years or so since its start in 1912. We’re right on schedule today. We’re excited to see how God works through Bethel in Fergus Falls and Battle Lake, as well as through our missionaries in Chad.”
To learn more about this project, you can visit Bethel Church’s website at: bethellutheran.church/makeroom.
