Grant and Pope counties both had a desire to provide daytime disability services to residents and Productive Alternatives is poised to bring the west-central community of Hoffman into the fold.
Aiming for an opening date of Feb. 8, Productive Alternatives will be starting operations in the former Grant County Developmental Achievement Center at 106 Seventh St. N. in Hoffman - just off busy State Highway 27.
Productive Alternatives currently operates in Fergus Falls, Perham and Alexandria and offers day services out of its facility in Brainerd. Hoffman is located 14 miles southeast of the Grant County seat in Elbow Lake and 23 miles northwest of the Pope County seat in Glenwood.
Director of operations Mike Burke said the Hoffman office will be well-situated to share services with both the Fergus Falls and Alexandria facilities. Both employment and day activities for the disabled will be offered in Hoffman.
Productive Alternatives has found that the isolation brought on by the virus had been particularly hard on people with disabilities and the new services in Hoffman will serve as a catalyst to connect them again while also engaging with others.
The Grant County DAC closed when the coronavirus hit. Several members of the former staff will be joining the new operation. Starting from scratch as they are, Burke sees the Hoffman Productive Alternatives operation opening with about 20 people but increasing to around 50.
Through his work at Productive Alternatives Burke has come to understand the disabled very well.
“They want the same things we all want in life, they just have a few more challenges,” Burke said.
