Utilizing nature as an outdoor classroom and having children spend more time outside has proven links to benefits in physical and mental health; in a recent report by UNICEF on factors that shape a child’s well-being, increased periods of playing outside has been linked to much higher levels of happiness, along with observed improvements in social, personal and physical development.
Mona Davis is a fourth-grade prairie science class teacher who regularly utilizes the Prairie Wetland Learning Center as a fresh air classroom and she speaks to a grant they recently received from the 544 Foundation to help encourage and continue grow outdoor education in the community.
“We just received a grant from the 544 Foundation for $4,000 and we applied for this grant for equipment for the Prairie Science classes,” Davis says.
Davis mentions that PSC program is made up of fourth and fifth graders that spend half of their day at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center and the other half at Cleveland for the fourth graders and Kennedy for the older group.
“As part of the PSC, students are exposed to using an outdoor classroom daily,” Davis continues. “We teach English Language Arts and Science as our core subjects, while incorporating nature into these areas as well.”
In the wintertime, Davis notes that the young learners are introduced to different ways of getting around outside, including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing: “We learned of a new apparatus called ski shoes and did some research into them, and felt they would work well in our outdoor classroom with children.”
Davis and her staff found a company that makes and sells them called Altai Skis, a company based out of Washington. They then applied for the 544 Foundation Grant and were awarded $4,000.
The unique skis that will be arriving at the center shortly are best described a hybrid ski that blends the best characteristics of snow shoes with skis, resulting in being able to traverse snowy conditions with the maneuverability of snow shoes while also having the ability to glide as if on a traditional cross country ski.
“We were also given funds totaling $4,150 from the Friends of the PWLC and the Otter PTO funded us with $2,365,” Davis says. “So, with all of the grants and funding, we were able to purchase 42 sets of ski shoes and 35 sets of ski poles.”
“We are so thrilled to be able to offer this new way of snow travel to our students,” Davis emphasizes. “We would like to thank the 544 Foundation, the Friends of the PWLC and Otter PTO for all of their help to make this happen. When we can give children opportunities to try new things, we just don't know what might interest them and be something that will turn into a lifelong activity.”
