It’s been a long time coming, but Otter Tail Power, with corporate offices based in Fergus Falls, recently announced that they have purchased the Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center in Barnes County, North Dakota.
The sale was officially closed on Jan. 3.
Ashtabula III is a 39-turbine site delivering a total combined capacity of 62 megawatts with General Electric 1.6-MW GE XLE turbines, with a tower height of approximately 250 feet to the center of the hub. The turbine blades have a variable pitch and are 120 feet long.
Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad said Ashtabula III is among the company’s most efficient assets.
“Our customers have benefited from wind resources since 2002,” said Rogelstad. “Purchasing Ashtabula III is part of our least-cost plan to meet our customers’ energy needs, both now and in the future.”
The site began commercial operation in 2010. In May 2013 OTP entered into a 25-year contract to purchase the power from Ashtabula III, which was owned by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The purchased-power agreement included an option for OTP to own the wind farm in ten years.
The company projects that by 2025 its owned and contracted energy generation will be more than 50 percent renewable.
With the acquisition, OTP states that they continue to have a balanced commitment to environmental, economic and community stewardship.
The company provides electricity and energy services to approximately 133,000 customers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
To learn more about Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center visit otpco.com.
