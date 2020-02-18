Timothy Helland has been interested in Eastern medicine since college, which he attended here in Fergus Falls at M State where he got his Associate of Arts. His family is from Fergus Falls and he was raised here, but something about the East piqued his curiosity and he began a journey that took him to the Chinese city of Shenyang for four years. He’s been back in Fergus Falls since 2017, but late last year took the next step in his career by opening Rhadiont Acupuncture and Herbals, located at 119 E. Lincoln Ave. Though they’re still working on getting signage up.
“I think the pharmaceutical parts got me quite curious, and all what you could do just treating, more of a natural approach, less heavy side effects,” Helland says. “I guess that kind of opens up into acupuncture, explored that a bit, and I guess I was just kind of hooked.” From M State, Helland went to American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine in Roseville where he graduated with a master’s degree in 2012. The following year, he attended Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to study acupuncture and herbal medicine in the province of Liaoning, which is in far north China on the border with North Korea.
Helland is certified through the United States from the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and is licensed to practice in Minnesota.
“Fergus Falls is my hometown, I’m bringing back to the community,” Helland says. “I mean, what a great place to contribute back to.”
One of the people he’s helped is his father, John, who had a stroke last summer. He says his son’s acupuncture has helped him regain feeling in his feet and even helped him begin to walk again. When Timothy’s grandfather had a stroke a few years ago, John says Timothy was there to help him, too. “It’s been really beneficial for our family,” he says.
The office on Lincoln Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and appointments can be made on the Rhadiont website (rhadiont.com) or their Facebook page. In addition to acupuncture and electroacupuncture, Helland also offers herbal medicine, massage, moxa (moxibustion) and fire cupping.
