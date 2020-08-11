There has been unprecedented milk and product price volatility over the last few months. Rabobank’s global dairy strategist Mary Ledman and vice president of dairy research, Ben Laine discuss their outlook on the global and U.S. dairy markets on a webinar at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The webinar is hosted by I-29 Moo University Consortium.
Laine has spent 10 years working across the dairy value chain from cooperatives and cheese processors to food and agriculture finance. Ben is currently an analyst covering the North American dairy production sector for RaboResearch.
As Rabobank’s dairy strategist, Mary Ledman leads a team of analysts around the globe to analyze developments in the regional and global dairy markets. She develops Rabobank’s dairy forecasts. Ledman has extensive knowledge of international dairy markets and policy with over 30 years of experience in the sector.
There is no registration and participants can access the webinar at https://z.umn.edu/I29DairyOutlook
For more information, contact Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612-360-4506; Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712-737-4230 ; Jennifer Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949, Tracey Erickson at tracey.erickson@sdatate.edu or 605-882-5140; Kim Clark at kimclark@unl.edu or 402-472-6065.
