The Minnesota Legislature, in a previous session, passed new child support guidelines that became effective on Jan. 1, with a goal to improve “parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families.”
The Department of Human Services has stated that the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include children from one parent in a household, but not a child both parents had together.
However, many may not be aware of the child support process — its inner workings and enforcement options that occur in the background.
Daily Journal Media spoke with Ben Olson, who is an assistant county attorney in the civil division of Otter Tail County, and one of two attorneys who work with child support cases.
“Generally speaking, if we’re talking about a court order for child support, they can be done privately, between parents without county involvement or with county involvement,” said Olson.
Olson explained that there are two ways the county gets involved. The first is if the child is receiving any sort of public assistance in the form of medical care, childcare or cash assistance. If that is the case, Olson's division will receive an internal referral from the financial unit to establish a child support obligation.
“The reason we do that is because we are required by federal law to establish a child support obligation for the child, and that’s to be a form of reimbursement to the state,” he stated.
Olson said the second, and only other way the county would get involved, is if one of the parents of a child wants to apply for county services.
Once a child support case is opened, regardless of why, the first action is to determine if there is a legal paternity has been identified. If there isn’t, then they will go about establishing paternity for the minor child, which can lead to voluntary DNA testing or a mandatory court order to require the individual to get tested.
Once paternity is established, or if paternity paperwork is signed at the hospital upon birth, a child support obligation would be established for unmarried parents. If there is already an established parentage, then the child support obligation stage is started and, through court proceedings, the child support would be established.
“From that point forward, we will provide accounting services. The parents have to make their payments to the essential payment center and the data gets routed through the statewide system so they can get an account on what was paid and what wasn’t, what the arrears balance is and if there are issues with payments. There’s a bunch of different ways that we can try to enforce the order. When I say we, I mean the county, but it’s really a statewide program. All the counties (in the state) do it the same way,” Olson said.
In addition to the basic services already covered, this statewide clearing house, of sorts, will also review certain orders and ask courts to modify support orders when appropriate. They will also work with other states and countries in some circumstances.
“There are all kinds of cases that we are servicing that the parents are completely compliant and up-to-date. It’s not only available to people that are having trouble, it’s available to everyone. It’s just a good way to keep track of the accounting. People use it for that too. It’s not just for parents that aren’t getting their money,” said Olson.
One of the main functions that Olson performs is enforcement. The first step is income withholding.
“Parents are automatically set up for income withholding. The state system does this automatically. Behind the scenes stuff that is automatically triggered. The system will send a notice out to the obligor. Their employer will get a notice that they are supposed to start withholding income from that person’s paycheck. It will automatically start coming into the system that way,” said Olson.
Olson explained that if s person is not working, they don't have enough to pay the whole obligation or they’re self-employed and are unable to make payment, most of the enforcement remedies that are available in the statutes require for a person to be a full three months behind in payments. While some of the more significant cases require six months worth of arrears.
“When those benchmarks are met, the system starts to use a bunch of remedies … usually when our office gets involved its way further past the 60-90 days, it is usually when the person owes tens of thousands of dollars,” said Olson.
Some of the more common remedies are driver’s license suspension, suspension of recreational licenses or occupational licenses (work licenses). Olson also stated that they also have the ability to freeze bank accounts in the most extreme situations to collect money owed.
“The remedy we use is contempt, like in a contempt of court. Basically, at that point we would ask the court to find that the person has not been paying and they have the ability to pay more than they did. The court can impose a jail sentence. But you can’t be put in jail for this type of contempt without conditions that guarantee a person’s ability to get out. So usually the conditions are that person person pay their child support and demonstrate that they are looking for a job if they are unable to pay. We review that and make sure the person complies with their conditions of release. If they don’t, we would ask the court to have them serve some of their sentence, which is very uncommon,” explained Olson.
Olson said that there aren't many that get to that point. Those are the ones he said they put a lot of time into.
Olson has been in his current position for about five years and has not seen a lot change with enforcement, but the most changes he has seen are with how child support is determined nowadays.
“There have been a lot of changes to the way child support is calculated. There’s a formula in the statutes that the magistrates and judges are required to use. That has changed fairly significantly over the last five to 10 years.”
There are definitely misconceptions about what is done at Olson's office.
“The county sometimes gets a bad rap that we’re out there to get these extreme child support orders and that’s really not the case. We have a service that can be valuable to a lot of different people, regardless of where they’re coming from. I think if the community is aware it’s available, they could benefit from it, regardless of whether they’re the one paying or not,” said Olson in closing.
According to a release from DHS, the 2021 legislation to change the guidelines for child support was based on recommendations from the Minnesota Child Support Task Force to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents, resulting in child support orders more tailored for individual situations. The main points include:
- "Use a basic support table to incorporate more up-to-date economic data on the costs of raising a child. The most recent guidelines were based on economic data from 20 years ago;
- "Provide new minimum basic support amounts, starting at $50 for one child with incremental increases of $10 per additional child;
- "Incorporate a low-income adjustment for parents with combined incomes of $6,000 or less per month. This helps parents who make too much to pay minimum child support but have had child support orders that withhold a percentage of their income they can’t afford;
- "Extend the cap on parents’ combined incomes to $20,000 per month;
- "Assure that in families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together, the children are counted fairly for the purposes of income deductions;
- "Include deductions for children in these families when parents are legally responsible but do not have a child support order.
- "DHS states that county and state child support offices provide services for more than 314,300 parents and more than 220,300 children. In 2021, the child support program collected and disbursed more than $550 million in child support."