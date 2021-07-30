“Explore Science: Earth & Space” Saturdays at the Otter Tail County Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. This is an opportunity to connect with current NASA science research and explore Earth and space phenomena.
“Explore Science: Earth & Space” Saturdays include exciting science, take-home materials, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will have a chance to make their own spin-art nebula, explore star formation, discuss what it might be like to mine an asteroid, and much more! These fun activities introduce guests to the ongoing research happening at NASA in the fields of heliophysics, Earth science, planetary science, and astrophysics, and allow them hands-on interaction with Earth and space science concepts.
Otter Tail County has a hometown connection to two NASA astronauts, so these fun activities are the perfect way to match science with history. Visitors to the museum can also visit the galleries and learn more about wildlife conservation, experience works by local artists and learn how agriculture and communities have changed.
The “Explore Science: Earth & Space” project is led by Arizona State University, in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). “Explore Science: Earth & Space” toolkits are developed and distributed nationwide by the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE Net). Events are taking place at 350 museums and institutions throughout the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.