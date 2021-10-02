M State in Fergus Falls recently announced that it is one of 27 colleges selected throughout the nation to participate in the first #RealCollege Institutional Capacity-Building Cohort, made possible through the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.
The goal of the program is to assist colleges and universities in retaining students who need food and housing support, and whose circumstances were made more vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hope Center, based at Temple University in Philadelphia, describes itself as “an action research center working to transform higher education into a more effective, equitable and impactful sector using applied scientific research, technical assistance, policy advising with state and federal governments and strategic communications.”
Using data gathered through The Hope Center’s evidence-based research studies, M State will explore how to best serve students with food, housing and other vulnerabilities that make it more challenging to complete a degree.
M State Dean of Students Shawn Anderson said in a press release that “colleges and universities across the country are realizing from their own student data that degree completion is much more than aptitude alone. When students experience insecurities in their basic needs, it hurts their ability to focus on their education.”
He also stated that the pandemic increased the number of people struggling to meet their basic needs, including students at M State. The program began this month and will run through May. Staff, faculty, administrators and students will all participate in the project.
“Student support is more than access to federal and state financial aid programs and academic support — it’s supporting the whole student,” Anderson explained in the press release. “We’re committed to supporting students as they work to complete their degrees, and participating in this cohort will help us make informed decisions using the data we have and the data we’ll collect.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.