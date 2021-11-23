The Kaddatz Galleries, Springboard for the Arts and PioneerCare have teamed up and will be welcoming two resident artists into the PioneerCare facilities through the spring of 2022. Recently, they welcomed the first resident artist, Elyse-Krista Mische, who will be spending three and a half months at Pioneer Pointe.
She is a mixed-media artist, or multidisciplinary artist, who works with art mediums ranging from painting to drawing to sculpture and performance.
Mische has spent much of her career working with older adults and shared that the Pioneer Care residency is like a dream residency for her. “I’ve always felt comfortable with that population,” she explained, “like I really think there is a lot to learn from them.”
Her connection with older adults started as a young girl. “When I was a little girl, like in school, we would go and volunteer at nursing homes. And I remember just always really finding joy in that,” she recalled. “There was this one lady, Alma, and she and I became really good friends. I would go and play Scrabble with her and we would eat cookies and we did that for a couple years until she passed away.”
She got involved with programs that assisted adults with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Through those programs, Mische participated in activities that offered the elderly meaningful engagement. “And I just got hooked,” she explained. She even worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for a couple of years in order to better understand and give back to older individuals.
Much of her time at PioneerCare will be spent working with the residents and teaching them art classes. She lives with the residents, eats meals with them and they participate in activities together.
“I’ve been a visitor ... I’ve worked in a community for the older adults ... and so I think actually being like one of the residents is really amazing,” she said.
Mische’s focus will be to engage with older adults and help them express themselves creatively. She chose a theme for her residency titled “I Am.”
“(E)ssentially it’s just a series of different art projects ... different mediums that kind of step back to nostalgia or memory, but also focus on who these older adults are now in the present,” she explained. “Because I think a lot of times too, with being in assisted living or care communities, you know, there is this sort of … sense of isolation or just like loneliness that people can have and I think that empowering them by focussing on who they are still can be really beneficial.”
Much of Mische’s work is interactive and she enjoys using a combination of multisensorial projects that involve touch, sound and sight. So far, Mische has done projects like storytelling and mad lib style worksheets with residents. They have also made tulip handprints and created a handprint garden.
In the weeks to come, they will be making memory shrines, self portraits and more. Mische will be collecting copies of everyone’s work and will give each resident a book so they can keep their work with them. The residents will also design and create their book covers.
“What’s nice is I’m also kind of interacting with them, getting to know what they want to do,” said Mische, “and then the projects will just sort of evolve.”
Mische tends to use processes and mediums often associated with childhood, such as craft making. The projects are generally accompanied by laughter and occasionally make a mess.
“I think there is beauty in fine art, but I also think there is a lot of beauty in craft and kind of just letting loose and not having a right or wrong way of doing something,” explained Mische. “So, I try to, you know, make the projects fun and flexible for a person to make their own.”
She will also be working on her own art during the residency, creating drawings and paintings documenting her experience living at Pioneer Pointe. In fact, her own art is often inspired by the residents she works with.
“I’m always really interested in what people say,” she said. “When I worked as a CNA I carried Post-it notes in my pocket all the time.” Mische would use them to write down the memorable things residents would say. She has a big jar at home “just stuffed” with Post-it notes filled with quotes. “And that’s always my inspiration for drawings or different works.”
She plans on doing the same thing at Pioneer Pointe. She will jot down musings or words of wisdom from residents and express those thoughts, sayings and feelings through small drawings and paintings.
Interestingly, Mische usually contemplates the topic of death within her art. But, “not in an entirely in your face ‘this is death’ sort of way,” she explained. “I usually take, like, ideas or observations and then I put them into a narrative that tells a story of death or afterlife.” She works with the ideas of time, memory and mortality and uses symbolic creatures, make belief and color that make those topics more “approachable” and “positive.”
She gravitates toward bright, primary colors as well as gold tones in her work, which she believes have a nostalgic effect that connects individuals back to personal memory, childhood or youth. “I think that no matter how old we get, bringing that back kind of can be really comforting in approaching more difficult, big subjects.”
To further understand the concepts of death and mortality, Mische is currently working towards earning her master’s degree in thanatology, also known as “death studies.”
“(Thanatology) is something that I’m trying to implement into my practice too, so I’m learning about death so that I can kind of back up my own art practice more,” she said, “and then also so that I can find creative ways to give resourcing and support and education to people of all ages about death and dying.”
Mische wants residents to find fulfilling and meaningful experiences while she is there, and she hopes they learn about themselves. “And then I also hope to just learn about them,” she shared, “and, you know, just learn how I can adapt what they have known in their long lives to my life that I have now ahead of me.”
There will be a collaborative show in the summer of 2022 featuring artwork from PioneerCare residents who have made art with Mische.