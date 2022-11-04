Celebrated artist displays work at M State

Naomi Schliesman is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist who's studied all over the world and her latest exhibit "Mending What Once Was" will be showing at M State's Beck Gallery from Nov. 4 through Jan. 5. 

 Submitted

A Fergus Falls artist who got her start at M State over 20 years ago and then traveled near and far to study art, teach art and show her own award-winning artwork is revisiting her M State roots in November as the featured artist at the college’s Charles Beck Gallery. Naomi Schliesman, who earned her associate of arts degree at M State in 1999, went on to earn four additional degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, most recently obtaining a Master of Fine Arts degree, in 2009.



