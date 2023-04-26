Eli Draeger

Eli Draeger.

 Submitted

This past semester, I’ve been lucky to get a chance to work with Andrew Yaggie at Andrew Yaggie Real Estate. Coming into this internship I had no clue about anything that had to deal with real estate, however, Andrew made me feel right at home. Anytime I had a question, Andrew wouldn’t only cover it but also go into depth so I could really grasp and understand it. Andrew has also challenged me this semester by finding my “why” in real estate and in life. This took me some time but I finally ended up believing that my “why” is helping people. Andrew also shared that his “why” was helping people find their goals and helping people connect.



