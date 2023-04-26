This past semester, I’ve been lucky to get a chance to work with Andrew Yaggie at Andrew Yaggie Real Estate. Coming into this internship I had no clue about anything that had to deal with real estate, however, Andrew made me feel right at home. Anytime I had a question, Andrew wouldn’t only cover it but also go into depth so I could really grasp and understand it. Andrew has also challenged me this semester by finding my “why” in real estate and in life. This took me some time but I finally ended up believing that my “why” is helping people. Andrew also shared that his “why” was helping people find their goals and helping people connect.
featured
Exploring the world of real estate
- By Eli Draeger For Daily Journal Media
-
-
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Easter brawl erupts on North Union: One charged with additional charges expected
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
J&R Detail, LLC opens in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Apr. 4-10, 2023
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
Letters to the editor
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
From the Record — Apr 18-24, 2023
-
Dorn to serve on community bank board
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Much to dissect: Council discusses protocol within their ranks
-
Local employment and cannabis: How medical marijuana is assessed
-
So you want to be a swimmer
-
Massive human services omnibus bill approved by senate
-
Observations from the top
-
Dance the night away: Local nonprofit gets boost for their programs