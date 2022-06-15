With temperatures set to soar into triple-digits in the coming days, it’s important to be prepared and take extra precautions as the mercury rises.
With water making up more than half of our bodies, it is important to keep these levels safe and healthy by staying hydrated and maintaining proper nutrition.
Sweating helps to cool the body down, but it must be replaced with the correct fluids. This is especially important with summer just beginning and intermittent heat waves rolling through the area.
Lake Region Healthcare is a great touch point for those seeking more information on how to stay healthy and properly hydrated during this steamy season and they offer simple methods through their website and in-person that people can utilize to combat the heat and stay in good physical condition.
Dehydration can lead to various maladies, many of which are quite dangerous:
- Heat cramps: painful muscle contractions, often in the abdomen, arms or legs.
- Heat exhaustion: this is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt – it can cause symptoms such as heavy sweating, extreme weakness, dizziness, irritability and nausea.
- Heatstroke: this is the most serious heat-related disorder according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can cause death or permanent disability if not immediately treated. During heatstroke, body temperature rises rapidly, sweating stops, and the body is unable to cool down. Symptoms include: hot and dry skin, coma, seizures, extremely high body temperature, confusion and slurred speech.
The Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine states that most people can let thirst be their guide for preventing heat-related issues; however, thirst can be a sign that you’re already on your way to dehydration.
Drinking water throughout the day is important – even if you’re not exercising or the weather isn’t hot or warm.
The recommended amount of water put forth by the Health and Medicine Division is 91 ounces per day for women and approximately 125 ounces per day for men; these measurements include liquid gained from fruits, vegetables and soups along with beverages such as coffee and tea.
The American Council on Exercise (ACE) recommends the following guidelines for individuals exercising:
- Drink 17 to 20 ounces of water 2 hours before exercise.
- Drink 7 to 10 ounces of fluid every 10 to 20 minutes during exercise.
- Weigh in before and after workouts. Drink 16 to 24 ounces of fluid for every pound lost during exercise.
It is important to note that water isn’t the only option for staying hydrated, although sports drinks often contain a considerable amount of calories.
People participating in extremely demanding events such as marathons and triathlons should be aware of the dangers associated with hyponatremia, which occurs when the concentration of sodium in the blood is abnormally low, and plan their hydration and nutrition accordingly.
More information on how to keep your body healthy in warmer weather is available online at lrhc.org/.