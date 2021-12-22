Hi, my name is Anna Erickson, and I’m a senior at Kennedy Secondary School. I’m currently interning/job shadowing out at InVision Eye Care. It’s been a fun experience and I’ve already learned a lot. Each week I’m stationed with a different department at InVision, which I enjoy because it really gives me a broad view of a workplace.
All of the departments are so different and I get to experience a lot of different careers in one location. So far, I’ve worked with optical, reception, technicians, business, and I’ve shadowed each of the doctors a couple of times. I don’t think I could pick a favorite because they are all so different from each other. I’ve also gotten to experience some new things that go beyond work tasks, like getting to see the back of my eye and taking a vision field test.
I decided to do an internship because I want to go into medicine, but I wanted to try it out before committing to paying for college for it. I also wanted to experience private practice medicine, as that is what I’m considering going into. I had a lot of free space in my school schedule and this seemed like the perfect way to fill it, as it would be more valuable to me in the long run than having two more free periods.
So far, my biggest takeaway has been that while I have confirmed my interest in medicine, I think I would like something with a bit more variety from a regular day-shift job. I like watching appointments and getting to work the equipment, but I think the 9-to-5 week doesn’t really suit me. This makes me more inclined to try out emergency medicine or surgery. I also have confirmed a few things I know I would not want to go into. Additionally, I have realized my love for scrubs and any career where I can wear those all day is definitely something I’m interested in.
I would highly recommend students in their junior year try out the internship, because that gives you more time to figure out what you want before committing to colleges. I’m currently in my senior year and I wish I had done it last year so that I would have had the opportunity to try out another one this year, to get a better range of experiences. However, doing it senior year is still quite valuable, and it’s a good way to break up your day and make it not feel as monotonous and long.
Next year, I plan on attending undergraduate school for neuroscience and biology. I’m also considering a minor in visual arts, depending on which school I decide to go to.
