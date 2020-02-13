A Centre for the Arts Children’s Theatre will be presenting their own version of one of the most famous of all Aesop’s Fables Saturday afternoon in downtown Fergus Falls.
“Fool Me Once...Twice” is adapted from Aesop’s “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” about a boy who learns a timeless moral lesson about playing practical jokes and loses the trust of others.
According to Director Michael Burgraff, the 2 p.m. performance will cast 16 young thespians from grades one through six.
Like the shepherd boy in the original fable, Burgraff’s job as director is to keep an eye on his flock.
“My job is to make sure they don’t pile up on one side of the stage,” Burgraff jokes.
Some of his other directions include “speak louder” and “turn around.”
“We’re exceedingly low tech because we don’t want anything taking attention away from the performers,” Burgraff said.
The play that will be performed Saturday is a creation of the cast. They even write their own lines. There are no sets and only a few props. For having only 19 days of rehearsal, Burgraff feels his winter company has done quite well. Like any director, Burgraff harbors a few concerns.
His experience with past children’s theatre performances has been that when the actual play is presented, the adrenaline takes over and the actors have a tendency to rush through their lines.
“They forget to take those dramatic pauses,” Burgraff said. “If it goes a half an hour we will be very surprised.”
Burgraff expects performing before an audience on Saturday to bring out the best in his cast.
“We will see a completely different performance,” he said
The general admission price for attending the performance is $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 218-736-5453. A Center for the Arts is located at 124 W. Lincoln Ave.
The Cast
Parker CarlsonNarrator
Libbie DiestlerOld Woman
Paisley Garvin Flower Seller
Leif RogersOld Man
Gus KrohnMail Man
Justus JorgensonSheriff
Mackynzie ArnettMayor
Iszabella Arnett Mayor Assistant
Isaac SteenSheep
Zoey PetrickSheep
Sarah EkelundSheep
Evy SchroederLittle Lamb
Marissa HolmbeckShepherd
Lucy SchroederShepherd
Amari OlsonShepherd
Rowyn HarromWolf
Thea CarlsonWolf
Alexis Krafnick Student Director
Michael BurgraffDirector
Alison Olson Ass. Director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.