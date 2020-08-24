Pounding out the details that go into the start of any school year is an annual challenge for the administration of District 544.
The “Year of the Mask” is now at hand.
Since the coronavirus does not discriminate against who it infects, Fergus Falls school board members on Monday adopted a COVID-19 face covering policy to protect staff and students when they begin classes in September for the 2020-21 school year.
The purpose of the face covering policy is to establish requirements for employees, students and others present on school property regarding the use of face coverings both inside buildings and outside when a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
The policy outlines the definitions of a face covering which should feel comfortable to wear. Face coverings can be a paper or disposable mask, a cloth mask, a scarf, a neck gaiter, a bandana, a religious face covering and medical grade masks for respirators. Face shields extending below the chin anteriorly and to the ears, laterally, qualify as well. Such shields may be worn if the wearer cannot tolerate a face covering due to a developmental, medical or behavioral health condition. Face coverings and shields can be temporarily removed in one of 11 situations.
“I have been a school administrator for 20 years, no other year even remotely comes close to the amount of planning and decisions necessary to start the 2020-21 school year,” Superintendent Jeff Drake said Monday following the board’s third meeting since Aug. 3.
With a few variations, the policy complies with Executive Orders 20-81 and 20-82 laid down by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as suggested by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education.
The District 544 School Board adopted a Tier 2 learning plan Aug. 10. When the school year for students begins Sept. 8, grades 7-12 will follow a hybrid model of learning, while kindergarten through sixth grade will be all day, in person.
The hybrid model for grades 7-12 will see students break up into two groups — one that will attend class in person Monday and Thursday, the other Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday students will work from home, allowing teachers to prepare for distance learning.
The cases of coronavirus as determined by county public health officials per 10,000 determine which tier each Minnesota school district will be following.Drake told the school board Monday that the latest Otter Tail County figures on COVID cases per 10,000 is 6.93.
In addition to wearing face coverings during school hours all district students will be required to wear facing coverings while using bus transportation.
Acting with the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health, Walz announced five tiers for learning models on July 30. He gave school boards the authority to decide which tier was the best for their district based on county health data.
Walz has assured parents that their children also have the option of receiving instruction by the distance learning model and a portion of each Fergus Falls class is taking that option.
In addition to remarks by Drake, the board also heard updates from elementary principals, Scott Colbeck and Tindy Rund and Kennedy Secondary School principal, Dean Monke.
The board approved a larger-than-usual number of changes in staff in presenting the consent agenda.
Support Staff Resignations
Ashley Sortland, special education paraprofessional; effective Aug. 10.
Leanne Atkinson, special education paraprofessional; effective Aug.13.
Tayler Thompson, special education paraprofessional; effective Aug. 20.
Ashley Olson, special education paraprofessional; effective Aug. 21.
Maggie Torgusson, special education paraprofessional; effective Aug. 22.
Support Staff Hires
Shaylee Brown, special education paraprofessional at McK; effective Sept. 1.
Ursula Nanson, special education paraprofessional at KSS; effective Sept. 1.
Isabella Pederson, special education paraprofessional at KSS; effective Sept. 1
Taylor Samuelson, special education paraprofessional at KSS; effective Sept. 1.
Mallory Hartlep, special education paraprofessional at KSS; effective Sept. 1.
Heidi Brown, special education paraprofessional/long-term substitute at KSS; effective 2020-21 school year
Krista Hexum, long-term para educator substitute 4.5 hour/day at Cleveland; effective Sept. 3.
Hayley Sokness, student services coordinator at KSS; effective Sept. 2, 2020-June 4, 2021.
Meg (Mary) Garrahan, para educator reassignment to McKinley library for 2020-21 school year.
Certified Staff Hires and Contract Revisions
Amy Glade, kindergarten teacher - long-term substitute at McKinley; effective Aug. 31-Oct. 14.
Payton Skonseng, language arts teacher - .6667 FTE at KSS; effective Aug. 31.
Allison Ringquist, elementary teacher - 1 FTE at iQ Academy; effective Aug. 31.
Ashton Fuhs, elementary teacher - .5 FTE at iQ Academy; effective Aug. 31.
Heather Miller, elementary teacher - .8333 FTE at iQ Academy; effective Aug. 31.
Heather Heikes, elementary teacher - FTE increase of .3155 FTE (total .8306 FTE) at School of Choice ; effective Aug. 31.
Mariah Monke, math teacher at iQ - FTE increase of .1667 FTE (total .5 FTE); effective Aug. 31.
Jennifer Carlson, elementary teacher at iQ - FTE increase of .5 FTE (total 1 FTE); effective Aug. 31.
Kailey Muchow, health teacher at iQ - FTE increase of .5 FTE (total .8333 FTE); effective Aug. 31.
Jessica Swedberg, elementary teacher at iQ - FTE increase of .1667 FTE (total 1 FTE); effective Aug. 31.
Certified Staff Overload Contracts
Jennifer Thielke, language arts at .0833 FTE; effective Aug. 31.
Mindy (Melinda) Christianson, language arts at .0833 FTE; effective Aug. 31.
Leave of Absence Request
Andrew Millard, language arts teacher, one year leave of absence request for 2020-21 school year.
