A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) is hosting a Facebook Live concert on Thursday, July 16 featuring local artist Vinny Olmsted’s project Comet Morehouse. Olmsted is originally from Fergus Falls and received a degree in music from McNally Smith College of Music.
“Vinny has worked down here at the center on numerous occasions, he has been in the pit band, he has performed with local artists, he’s just this incredibly talented young man who’s now out doing his own wonderful thing,” says Michael Burgraff, executive director of AC4TA. “He really is incredibly talented.”
This will be Olmsted’s first online live concert. He’s typically accustomed to playing in bars, depending on the project he’s working on, so it will be a unique experience.
“I’m interested, it’s different. I’m not really sure what it’s going to be like to play to an empty auditorium with a camera on me, but we’ll see how it goes,” he says. “Playing to an empty room is going to be different.”
The name Comet Morehouse started as a moniker Olmsted used to publish recordings online and has evolved since then into a couple of different things, from solo projects to a three-piece band.
“About a year ago I decided to make a little three-song recording and dusted the name off,” he says, having returned to a one-man project.
Olmsted describes the sound of Comet Morehouse as “indie rock or alternative rock” and says, “It’s kind of indebted to folky singer/songwriter guys as well.”
While under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s been working on a new album so he plans to debut some never-before-heard songs during his set on July 16.
Although he’s back in Fergus Falls for the time being, Olmsted is looking at returning to school in the future, specifically to study graphic design at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The Facebook Live concert is free and can be found at AC4TA’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.