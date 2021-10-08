A local woman will be recognized by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation as a recipient of the 2021 Facing Race award. Victoria McWane-Creek has worked to make Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County a place of equality. She has participated in many organizations, including the Human Rights Commission of Fergus Falls. The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation saw her efforts and is giving her the spotlight.
The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation is awarding the "Facing Race" recognition for its 15th year. Each year they recognize a handful of Minnesotans who are hard-working individuals who progress for change in their communities to eliminate racism and its effects. McWane-Creek is one of many who has worked toward change.
The Facing Race award was first given in 2007, with the intent to give activists recognition for their hard work combating racism. The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation is the largest community foundation in Minnesota. This is just a fraction of the work they do. All of this is done in the effort to make Minnesota a more just and equitable place. Part of their mission is to amplify community-led solutions, which is where Facing Race comes in.
According to Eric J. Jolly, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of the foundation, “Minnesota’s Black, Indigenous and communities of color are often called upon to lead solutions to problems they did not create,” said Jolly. “This year’s Facing Race honorees — Victoria McWane-Creek, Valerie Shirley, KingDemetrius Pendleton and Wokie Weah — are all uniquely powerful proponents and catalysts for needed and positive change. Collectively, they model commitment, compassion and creativity that we all can learn from as we strive to find solutions that unite us in combating racism and closing the harmful race-based disparities that unfortunately are still prevalent in Minnesota.”
“I'll be honest, I’m still trying to take it all in!" shared McWane-Creek, who said that doing the work has shown her possibilities and led her to start a nonprofit organization called "Organization 4 Full Participation" in Fergus Falls. "What an absolute honor to be nominated and then to be selected for the award is mind blowing. I do this work because if we are to have peaceful, sustainable and liveable cities, then as Pierre Di Cicco wrote, 'We must find the reasons to live, learn, work and play together.’”
The honorees will be sharing the stories of their community activism and anti-racism work in Minnesota at a televised event on Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. It will be aired on the Minnesota Channel of TPT Twin Cities PBS.
