The total failing grades for Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) students during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year has been tallied at 309. “There’s one other piece that’s important as we look at the impact of distance learning. That’s the recollection that we dropped the passing percentage at the 9-12 level from 60% down to 50%,” Superintendent Jeff Drake said at Monday’s school board meeting. Had that adjustment not been made, the failing rate would have increased by 292 failing grades. The failing rate for the 2019-20 school year was considerably lower, with a total of 147 failing grades.
COVID-19 cases from Jan. 8 through Feb. 22 have totaled 11 positive confirmed cases. In the past week, only one new case was confirmed and no quarantines were necessary. Approximately 250-275 school staff have received or will soon receive their second dose of vaccine and only 30 interested staff members remain on the waiting list to begin the vaccination regimen.
On Monday, Fergus Falls Public Schools was awarded the Conservation Partnership of the Year Award for their collaboration with the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC). The school has been affiliated with PWLC for 27 years.
Other items discussed at the meeting are as follows:
Appreciation expressed for school bus drivers by the school board as well as principals of all of the schools in the district.
iQ Academy is in their third year working with the Every Student Succeeds Act Plan, which addresses multiple items, including how to improve graduation rates for their students.
Feb. 26 marks midterm for the third quarter. Parent-Teacher conferences notices have been sent to parents. Electronic scheduling closes on Feb. 28. Conferences will be held via Zoom.
Kindergarten registration will be held on Feb. 28 from 5-6 p.m. at the KSS Auditorium. One adult per household is encouraged to attend.
April 21-30 the PTO is hosting a Boosterthon Fundraiser.
Music programs are brainstorming creative solutions to ensure spring concerts will take place. The pep band has scheduled five recording sessions in order to create a CD of their music for events.
Prom and graduation brainstorming is underway, with ideas to potentially hold a street dance for prom or encourage families to reserve the weekend of June 4-6 to accommodate an outdoor graduation ceremony. Discussion is still underway.
Attendance at sporting events has been increased to 250 spectators.
Lincoln School is on schedule to open with students on March 22, with the Children’s Corner opening shortly after.
Changes to the science curriculum for K-12 grade levels will roll over over the course of the next few years.
Vanessa Jacobson, elementary teacher for iQ Academy had a contract increase to .6328 FTE effective Feb. 16.
Jacqueline Ness-Ludwig, art/FACS teacher at KSS had a contract increase to .5783 FTE effective Feb. 1.
The School Board at American Indian Parent Advisory Committee resolved that the school board and district are meeting the needs of the American Indian students.
The school board thanked Carri Thompson, retiring April 1, for her 31 years of dedication to students.
