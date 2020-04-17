On Thursday, former members of the Western Presbyterian Church outside of Fergus Falls said goodbye to their church building as fire consumed the facility. A controlled burn conducted by the Wendell Fire Department for training was ignited just after 3 p.m. As the bales of hay used to start the fire burned, smoke billowed out of the building before flames rose from the entrance.
Former members watched and reminisced about times shared in the building and the history that it had. While there were tears shed and stories told, many of the members and former members were happy that the building was being put to good use as the facility began to show signs of disrepair.
Don Davenport, an 86-year-old lifelong member, talked about how the church had unique features from its early days including a place for parishioners to protect their horses from the wind, and showed what was left of the foundation of both that building and the area that was built for the minister.
Davenport, also mentioned that the minister had farm animals as well including a horse, cow and chickens. “Members gave what they could for the offering. Many times it was hay or feed for the minister’s animals, which was appreciated,” Grant said.
The congregation declined and after a number of years, the church closed in the fall of 2018. “We usually had six to eight people on Sundays. If we had 15 we were comfortable,” Davenportjoked about the church’s final days.
The congregation and church, which was started in the 1800s, is like many other rural churches across the state in the 21st century. When the congregation was first established, small farms with large families were scattered throughout the area. As technology improved, farms got bigger, congregations got smaller and the age of members continued to grow. It also became increasingly hard to find a minister without sharing with another congregation.
After the church closed, the Western Presbyterian Cemetery group took over the building. The group looked into several options, but after a sale and removal of the building to a private owner fell through, the next best option was to allow the Wendell Fire Department to use it for training.
“It’s a sad day, but that is the way of life,” said one former member.
While the church building is gone, the parish cemetery will remain. The cemetery group hopes to add more to the area in front of the cemetery in the future including a map of tombstones and a way of remembering the church. Although the building is now gone, the memories and faith of the congregation remain.
