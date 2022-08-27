While the fiery reds of ripening sumac and cool currents of northern air are both harbingers of a coming winter, they are also markers of an exciting autumn season of harvest and change for area gardeners.
Gardeners and growers alike base decisions about what to grow by following the United States Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Zone Map. These region-based charts are developed through the careful research of average annual minimum winter temperatures and are segmented by 10-degree increments.
Otter Tail County exists on the border of two hardiness zones, zone 3a and 3b, spanning a range from -35 to -25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Realizing a successful spring growing season begins in the fall and important tasks that should be undertaken before the grip of winter tightens include saving seeds, caring for the soil and managing the summer residue.
Rick Abrahamson of Homegrown Gardens in Fergus Falls explains the initial steps one should take to ensure the continued health of vegetable gardens specifically this fall, “If we’re talking vegetable gardens, I would recommend removing all the leftover plant material. You can incorporate everything except for tomato vines. You don’t really want those left out there, so they need to come off and be disposed of – don’t compost them.”
Abrahamson notes that tomato plants can harbor diseases and prove to be a harmful addition to the soil. Organic matter such as manure, compost or peat can be incorporated into the ground in preparation for winter as these materials will continue to break down and amend the area for the coming spring.
“I would advise against putting a whole bunch of leaf litter on top of the soil unless you’re going to incorporate it,” Abrahamson continues. “That material gets matted down and while it will retain moisture, it will make it more difficult to get into the garden in the springtime.”
Abrahamson says that he would also advise against the input of additional fertilizer as a lot of that could be lost depending on snowfall and fluctuating temperatures.
“You may want to have a soil test done to see where things are as well,” Abrahamson continues. “That could be done through the University of Minnesota or North Dakota State University, or any number of private labs.”
He goes on to mention that trees and shrubs such as arbor vitae, juniper and various other evergreens can benefit from products such as horticultural oil and Wilt-Pruf along with being wrapped in burlap over the colder months.
Abrahamson mentions that garlic, tulips, garden mums and other spring-flowering bulbs are all excellent choices to plant this fall as they all must go through vernalization, which is a cooling period that certain seeds and plants must undergo and which results in accelerated flowering when temperatures finally become conducive for growing. He also mentions that fall is a great time to plant shrubs and trees as the soil remains warm and allows for continued root growth.
Saving seeds is also an important process that gardeners and growers should not overlook; the benefits include being able to better adapt varieties to local conditions, connecting with neighbors and other keen growers through seeds swaps and preserving plants that have been in families for generations. Individuals will also save money by not having to rely on stores and online markets for new seeds each year.
More information on local growing conditions, plant biology and agriculture can be found at the following: extension.umn.edu, usda.gov.