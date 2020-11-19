A tree which fell on an Otter Tail Power transmission line at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday cut power to the homes of Lake Region Electric customers living north of Fergus Falls.

According to Lake Region vice president of business solutions Dylan Aafedt, some 1,400 LRC members were without electricity for under one hour. Another 125 members experienced a longer blackout.

The power line affected was located a short distance south of Rothsay. In addition to the line, the tree took down a power line pole.

Lake Region Electric buys power from Great River Energy but utilizes some Otter Tail Power transmission lines. 

An Otter Tail Power crew repaired the damage and restored power.

