The Christmas holiday is upon us, and bell ringing from the iconic Salvation Army red kettles can be heard throughout the community. Normally, the kettles are a reminder that it is often better to give than to receive, and provides people an opportunity to help neighbors who are less fortunate.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented hardship on all of Otter Tail County, including the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. Though it’s late in the season, red kettle donations there are down from this same point last year by $10,000.
“I don’t have to point out to anyone how challenging this year has been, and the Salvation Army is no exception,” said Capt. Anthony Nordan, corps officer of the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. “The double-edged sword is that the pandemic has increased demand for our services by 155% nationwide, while at the same time has created immense challenges for our kettle campaigns. Over the past year we have served 13,479 meals, given out 11,040 food boxes, served 293 Thanksgiving meals, and helped 34 families through our Pathway of Hope program. We are still seeing need greater than before the pandemic started.”
Nordan said that fewer volunteers, fewer bell-ringing locations, and reduced foot traffic have all contributed to significant reductions in kettle collections.
Nordan reports that donating at a kettle has been made very safe this year.
“With our new contactless options like Apple Pay, Google Pay and QR code scanning, donating at the kettle is safe and simple,” he said.
Kettles can be found at:
Fleet Farm.
Walmart.
Dollar Tree.
Service Food Perham and Fergus Falls.
Larry’s Supermarket Pelican Rapids and Battle Lake.
Walgreens.
Central Lakes Market.
Mark’s Fleet Supply True Value Hardware.
Ben Franklin.
Donations can also be made by texting RESCUE to 24365, or online at SalvationArmyNorth.org. Those interested in volunteering as a kettle bell-ringer should visit registertoring.com to sign up for a two-hour shift.
The Salvation Army Northern Division annually helps 325,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 62 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about the Salvation Army Northern Division, please visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.