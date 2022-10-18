New role

Ben Graf, PA-C, will be joining LRH's primary care department and will be serving mainly in the Elbow Lake Clinic. 

 Submitted

The Lake Region Healthcare enterprise is comprised of Lake Region Healthcare, an independent community-governed non-profit headquartered in Fergus Falls, the Mill Street Residence Assisted Living Facility in Fergus Falls and the non-profit critical access hospital in Elbow Lake. With over 100 medical staff and over 1,000 employees, LRH serves the healthcare needs of area communities including Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Ashby, Barnesville, Battle Lake, Evansville, Herman, Hoffman and Morris.



