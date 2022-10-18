The Lake Region Healthcare enterprise is comprised of Lake Region Healthcare, an independent community-governed non-profit headquartered in Fergus Falls, the Mill Street Residence Assisted Living Facility in Fergus Falls and the non-profit critical access hospital in Elbow Lake. With over 100 medical staff and over 1,000 employees, LRH serves the healthcare needs of area communities including Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Ashby, Barnesville, Battle Lake, Evansville, Herman, Hoffman and Morris.
LRH is pleased to announce that Ben Graf, PA-C has joined their team of providers in the primary care department. Graf will be serving primarily in the Elbow Lake Clinic where he will offer primary care appointments for youth and adult patients.
Ben received his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Dakota and his Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care from North Dakota State University. Prior to beginning his career as a PA-C, Ben worked as a respiratory therapist at LRH in Fergus Falls for six years.
A Fergus Falls native, Graf mentions that he is looking forward to providing care to patients close to home. During his training Graf spent time in the primary care department at Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Elbow Lake and he looks forward to establishing his practice within the community. His professional interests include preventative health and wellness, orthopedics and sports medicine, diabetes care and emergency medicine. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and spending time with his busy family.
“Prior to pursuing my career as a PA, I worked as a Respiratory Therapist for many years,” Graf explains. “In that role, I experienced the satisfaction of helping patients suffering from respiratory complications. This satisfaction inspired me to become a PA, which now gives me the opportunity to treat patients as a whole. In my role as a PA, I get to handle a wide range of medical complications.”
Graf discusses how across the country there exists a shortage of primary care providers: “This shortage impacts smaller communities greatly, and our community is no exception. As a primary care provider, I get to relieve this shortage and expand healthcare access to members of our community. As a Fergus Falls native, I see myself developing a special connection with my patients – I feel fortunate to be in a position where I can give back to the community in which I was raised.”
Graf says that the most rewarding aspects of his job are building relationships with patients and helping them reach their health goals. He explains how important it is to establish rapport with patients, as this is crucial in developing an effective plan to improve health.
“Establishing these relationships and seeing patients live a healthier life as a result is what makes my role as a primary care provider so satisfying.”
