It’s a flooring business that’s all in the family. Based out of Fergus Falls, the father and son flooring installation business recently started taking jobs in the area.
Sternberg Flooring LLC, offers full-service installation of laminate flooring, vinyl plank, engineered hardwood and tile flooring.
Joshua Sternberg said while they are based out of Fergus Falls, they will be available to service clients around the area.
Sternberg said the business started out earlier this summer and they operate out of their home in Fergus Falls: “We started around August in the area and up until now we’ve been doing word of mouth referrals only for a few years now.”
Sternberg said they cover a wide area.
“We’ll go an hour one way. We’ll go as far as Fargo, we’ll go to Detroit Lakes, Alexandria within a 60 mile radius I would say,” said Sternberg.
Sternberg mentioned they offer full service installation, from the original estimate to the final product.
“We’d come in depending on what you needed done, if you need the old carpet ripped out, we include that. We also include baseboard trim as well,” added Sternberg.
There are very few drawbacks so far, reports Sternberg, but the most rewarding has been learning how to be an entrepreneur and run a business.
The crew size varies depending on the job requirements.
“So a lot of time we’ll have two separate crews going. My dad will run one and I’ll run the other. Depending on how much help we need, we have a couple of other guys help us out,” said Sternberg.
In addition, Sternberg does finish work which includes installing baseboard and trim.
To learn more about their services available and to see work examples find them on Facebook @SternbergFlooring or contact Josh at (507) 226-5897 or sternbergflooring@gmail.com.
