Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that B. Good, a family-owned and operated CBD business, is officially seeking retailers for their product. CBD is the abbreviation for cannabidiol, one of the compounds found in hemp.
As for the legality of it, hemp is legally distinct from marijuana and recognized as an agricultural crop by the federal government. Hemp can be grown for fiber, grain, or medicinal usages. Per the 2018 Farm Bill, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) continues to run an industrial hemp pilot program until a state plan is approved by the USDA. Hemp farmers throughout the state, must maintain licensure and crop inspection requirements. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, products containing CBD derived from hemp can be legally sold under Minnesota state law.
B.Good is locally and organically grown from the highest quality hemp, with full-service extraction and refining on site. This full spectrum CBD is extracted via a solvent-free, CO2 method in Otter Tail County. With their first grow season under their belt, the Barry family started wholesale and distribution operations, and now seeks local and regional retailers who may be interested in selling their product line. Consisting of salves, lotions, tinctures, capsules and more, the B. Good product line is a perfect addition to any chiropractor, salon or specialty retail store.
The Barry family continues to farm their standard corn, soybean and alfalfa crops but pivoted their farming operation to include hemp last year. Initially, they started small with 6 acres, or about 6,150 plants, but plan to expand that to 40 acres once their research and development phase draws to a close.
For now, they have built up enough product to begin marketing to local retailers. They have long supported the local business community, and that remains a priority. The family is more interested in growing quality hemp, and less focused on e-commerce. The Barrys hope that by putting a locally grown, organic product on the shelves of local businesses, it can stimulate the regional economy and offer access to high quality CBD products.
When it comes to working with other farmers, distributors and local businesses, the owners believe wholeheartedly that “we’re all better together than we are apart.” Their mission, “We are CBD. Start to Finish. Dirt to DoorTM,” showcases their passion and aspirations for this product and their business.
If interested in carrying the B. Good brand, please email bgoodxtracts@gmail.com for more information. The company is currently in the process of creating a website, bgoodxtracts.com. Stay tuned for additional information.
According to a recent Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) study, Minnesota is building a name for itself in the industrial hemp industry. With 38 current licensed growers and 2,000 acres of planted crop, Minnesota is on track to make significant gains in the hemp industry. AURI stated that, “The end of the prohibition of industrial hemp in Minnesota creates possibilities for growth and discovery in several key sectors of the state’s economy. To fully capitalize on opportunities will require collaboration, ingenuity, and curiosity among many stakeholder groups.” The Barry family is among these key stakeholders who are investing in our economic future.
