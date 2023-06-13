MISSION

Captains Anthony and Elysia Nordan have served as leadership with the Fergus Falls Salvation Army since 2017.

 James Allen Daily Journal Media

New leadership will be installed soon at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army as longtime Captains Anthony and Elysia Nordan will depart their posts to head off to a new corps.



