New leadership will be installed soon at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army as longtime Captains Anthony and Elysia Nordan will depart their posts to head off to a new corps.
The Nordan’s have been active in almost every aspect of the community and have made a major impact and will leave a tremendous legacy for those that they served. Most of all, they will be missed by those who were either members of the corps or those that had the pleasure of working with them in one capacity or another.
For those that are not aware, the Salvation Army rotates their officers every few years. Anthony explained that the way it works is rather unique. He says someone either retired out of the corps or got moved to a new post or simply left the organization and because of this they have to accept a different assignment.
The Nordan’s found out a few days ago that they will be put in charge of the Greater Duluth Area Salvation Army.
“We will move to the Salvation Army in Duluth and take over that and there will be a new set of officers that will come here from The Salvation Army of Hammond and Munster, Indiana and take over in Fergus Falls on Jun. 28,” said Anthony.
The transition will be by the book with the Nordan’s last day on Jun. 27 and Lieutenants Joshua and Darby Bowyer arriving the next day.
“They’ll of course have the wonderful staff that we have here at the corps helping them. They will just move in and get running right away,” added Anthony.
Anthony noted that during their tenure, which started in 2017, that there have been some real challenges. Among them dealing with a multitude of issues at the beginning of the pandemic.
“The pandemic was just like a year and half straight silliness looking back on it. All the restrictions and everything else going on. It made our jobs more difficult, but I think people realized early on what the Salvation Army offered locally. I was hearing people talk about it asking why there were so many people out front (for the daily lunch program on weekdays)? However, right now we're seeing pandemic level numbers currently for that. People are still in need of food assistance. It’s ridiculous that the need has not gone back down,” emphasized Anthony.
Among the highlights and accomplishments that the Nordan’s saw during their time here are the family game nights they hold on a weekly basis. Anthony related how an officer from the Fargo Corps questioned the events, but soon realized how they brought families together to play video and board games.
Anthony also shared how he has been involved with the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary Club since shortly after arriving in town and how with his connections through the organization, has been able to bring a lot of groups and individuals in to speak about Salvation Army’s mission and current needs.
Another positive has also been in the gradual development of the Salvation Army building in Fergus Falls as a community center of sorts from other outside groups holding meetings or other functions in their facilities. Anthony stated how this has led to more awareness of the Salvation Army and what they do and provide in the community.
So as the Nordan’s start packing and embarking on their next assignment, Anthony shared how bittersweet it is because they have made so many friends in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area in their almost six years here.
“We’re looking forward to it (the move), but we’re sad at the same time because we’ve enjoyed being here so much."