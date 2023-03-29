In just about every conversation these days, the same topic is mentioned — inflation.
Inflation is causing the price of just about everything to go up. The Federal Reserve’s response to this rising inflation is to raise interest rates to compensate. As the Minnesota growing season approaches, higher interest rates will have an effect on farmers, but probably not a disastrous effect like the farm debt crisis in the 1980s.
According to the Farm Bureau Federation, interest rates will be double to triple what they were a few years ago with corresponding increases in interest expense. Inflation could hurt U.S. ag exports because the dollar’s value can drop. But it also tends to boost the value of farm assets such as land.
Mark Bertram, district director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Fergus Falls, says his agency is federally subsidized, allowing them to offer lower interest rates to farmers. He says interest rates through his agency have climbed three to four percent in the past year and stand at just over five percent now. The Farm Service Agency, sometimes referred to as the lending agency of last resort, offers loan rates that are normally two to four percent below the private sector. Commercial loans are in the range of eight to nine percent. “Most producers are able to absorb the higher interest rates,” Bertram said. He says the farm service agency’s bulk of loans in the past two to three years were for new startups or farm expansions. Now they’re financing a lot of land purchases as land costs rise. “That’s an indicator to me that the interest rates have not had a significant impact yet on the rural community,” he said. Normally, farmers would be seeking operating loans, but Bertram says those numbers are down in this area of the state. He says the livestock sectors in the state may be suffering a little more.
Bertram says the Farm Service Agency doesn’t compete with commercial lenders. In fact, farmers are pushed to other credit sources once they are financially strong. Yet, he says, “We expect to have more failures than commercial lenders. It’s just the nature of the game.”
One thing he has been hearing is that farm equipment is still hard to get and there’s an increase in the value of used equipment. “Today, if there’s a spot of apprehension, it’s long term lending,” he says. He says those interest rates can be scary on a variable interest loan. When it comes to operating credit, it’s no big deal because it’s a one-year loan.
