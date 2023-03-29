Farmland has definitely been a valuable commodity in the last few years in Otter Tail County.
Tim Moore of Century 21 Atwood, based in Battle Lake, said there has definitely been an increase in land values.
“Farmland in the last five years is something that is not changing hands that often and there isn’t that much coming on the market — it’s kind of like the existing real estate market is being driven on inventory price-wise,” said Moore. “It’s the same with the ag land, there’s so little of it that actually comes up for sale that you don’t need a lot of buyers because there’s not a lot of inventory to push the market.”
Per Moore, “If anybody’s going to buy something, they’re going to pay anywhere from $6,000 to $11,000 an acre — it depends on what county it is, what radius you're in. They'll want to get a start on their return. They'll want to purchase it so they can get a crop in and get a return on their investment as fast as they can. The majority of the farmland changes hands between the first of October until the first of March,” explained Moore.
Moore also believes that it will not soften, and the trend of the last few years will continue.
“The reason for that is the inventory, and if you talk about the interest rates, the commodity market is strong, ag prices are strong, you’re getting a lot of outside sources that are also looking at farmland as an investment, for instance the Bill Gates of the world.
While Gates and other investors have not purchased land recently in Otter Tail County or West Central Minnesota, Moore said some of these millionaires and billionaires have come into other rural areas in the midwest and purchased land.
“Down in Iowa recently there were several. I think it was also in Illinois there were a couple professional sports people that have come in and bought up some farmland for an investment. On farmland you’re going to get a return plus there’s a pretty good chance that it’s going to appreciate in price,” said Moore.
Moore said that what is attractive to some of the super wealthy buyers that invest in ag land is that it will maintain its value and appreciation while on the flip side, investing in the stock market has so many ups and downs.
“It could happen in the future, but we haven't had those types of entities play into the markets yet, it’s much more been farmer-driven. It's still pretty much the farmer buying it from the farmer,” said Moore.
Moore thinks that if the bigger investors were to come in at some point that it would definitely not affect local economies because they most likely would not live and work in the area where the land was being purchased, so therefore they would not be going to places to buy groceries, eating at local restaurants or benefitting the local economy in any way.
According to the Regional Land Value Report produced by Farmers National Company, for Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota buyers are aggressively pushing land prices to record highs in some portions of the Northern Plains.