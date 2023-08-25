Making a transition to organic farming is something a lot of producers are either doing or contemplating at some point in the future in some way, shape or form.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), launched the $100 million, five-year “Transition to Organic Partnership Program" (TOPP) — the largest single investment in organic agriculture ever made by the USDA which is designed to foster organic agriculture and make technical assistance available to transitioning and existing organic farmers and producers.
According to the USDA, “TOPP is a collaborative effort involving many partners working together towards a common goal. The TOPP partnership network covers six regions: the Mid-Atlantic/northeast, southeast, Midwest, Plains, northwest, and west/southwest. Organizations in these regions are actively forming partnerships to serve transitioning and existing organic farmers.”
For farmers interested in the economic and environmental benefits of organic agriculture, Compass Natural will kick off a fall “Focus on the Farmer” education series with a free webinar on Aug. 29, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Some of the areas of discussion include:
- Resources.
- Research.
- Technology.
- Markets.
- Inputs.
- Management.
- Financial considerations.
- Other aspects of transitioning to organic production.
Compass Natural Managing Director, Steven Hoffman, discussed how important organic agriculture is.
“It’s vitally important to be considered as part of the future of agriculture. It can help mitigate climate change. I think it can help rebuild our soils and it can help take toxic synthetic chemicals out of our food system,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman mentioned most producers do start gradually and the webinar will cover that.
“I actually recommend people start with partial, especially if they’re dry land, cereal and grain farmers. The benefits are economic and also environmental. The organic industry continues to grow at a very healthy clip, through the pandemic, through inflation and it is driven by consumer demand. The majority of Americans have tried organic products. Then there’s the core base that considers it a bit like health insurance,” explained Hoffman.
Hoffman said he is a former cancer survivor and that he eats organic when he can because it’s healthier.
“I think we all need to (eat healthy) because in America, one in three men and one in two women will experience cancer in their lifetimes,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman said Compass Natural will extensively cover the TOPP program during the webinars.
“We are among 16 organizations that have been selected through a proposal process, through an RFP to help develop education for farmers that may have interest in or are transitioning into organic agriculture. TOPP is a five year program. We also actually do want to reach out to conventional growers who are organic curious and we want to, through this process, hopefully make resources more available and make it easier for farmers to consider the transition. That's the hardest part about going organic, the change itself,” said Hoffman.
Prior to forming Compass Natural LLC, Hoffman was a former agricultural extension agent with Pennsylvania State University. Before he got into the natural and organic foods industry he worked directly with workers in Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania. To read more about what Compass Natural does, visit them online at https://www.compassnaturalmarketing.com.
The program is the first of a series of free monthly webinars, to be followed by a live educational symposium in Denver in November. To register for free go online to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kBEGlyasTlqQvJvB6LRG6g#/registration.