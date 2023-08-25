ORGANIC

Compass Natural will kick off a Fall “Focus on the Farmer” education series with a free webinar on Aug. 29.

 Submitted

Making a transition to organic farming is something a lot of producers are either doing or contemplating at some point in the future in some way, shape or form.



