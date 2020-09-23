It appears like the fast shuffle Minnesota farmers got from Mother Nature last fall could be replaced in 2020 by a fast harvest.
With a week of September still in front of them farmers are harvesting soybeans in the local area. September’s warm and windy weather has set the table for a soybean-corn doubleheader.
“As soon as guys are done with soybeans they’ll move right into corn,” Ashby Equity agronomist Aaron Bengtson predicted Wednesday.
For farmers it is a pleasant change and perhaps divine justice after a wet 2019 autumn season that forced sugar-beet farmers in the Red River Valley to abandon their crops and many corn and soybean growers in Otter Tail, Grant, Clay and Wilkin counties to do the same.
So what are farmers saying this fall?
“The guys have been fairly optimistic,” Bengtson said after dropping in on some Ashby Equity customers.
Farmers Elevator of Fergus Falls manager Jon Stueve also believes farmers are looking forward to a good fall harvest but just how good it will be in bushels is still hard to say.
“It’s going to be a good crop but we haven’t heard any figures yet,” Stueve said. “I’m just assuming we will be hearing about a lot in the 50s.”
While harvesting in the Fergus Falls area is just beginning, it has been underway for a solid week in the Henning area, where Farmers Elevator owns and operates another grain-handling business.
Stueve is expecting many farmers to bring in more than 50 bushels of soybeans to an acre.
Kevin Stein of Elbow Lake Co-op Grain is pleased with the early kickoff to the harvesting season.
The summer of 2019 was not a very warm one according to Stein which led to crops maturing late. Stein believes the quality of this year’s crop should be better and drier.
“We’re probably a whole month ahead of where we were last year,” Stein said. “I talked to a couple farmers who, as soon as they are done with soybeans, plan to start on corn.”
In sizing up the soybean crop Stein believes the yield should be about average, if not slightly better.
“The price of soybeans are up maybe $1.30 in the last month or so which is very welcome and with a nice yield soybeans all of a sudden probably look profitable to a lot of guys,” Stein said.
A bushel of soybeans with seven days left in September is bringing about $9.50 according to Stein. Last year at this time soybeans were commanding only $7.70 a bushel.
The trade war with China has quieted down from the standpoint of agricultural prices according to Stein and while soybeans are not bringing the double-digit prices they were a few years ago, prices have been rising since June.
“It looks like we’ve gotten through the trade war with China,” Stein said. “China has been a real active buyer of U.S. soybeans. Starting back in June and July they started buying new crop U.S. soybeans and have been a steady buyer ever since. We have a good export outlooks for our soybeans,” Stein said.
The Elbow Lake manager said corn is bringing about $3.20 a bushel - a price similar to last September.
