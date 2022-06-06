Since 1993, the Cultural Center in New York Mills has sponsored The Great American Think-Off, an annual event focused on bringing people together for a theme-based debate spanning the gamut of philosophical quandaries.
Past questions include profound queries such as “Does life have meaning?” and “Is the pen mightier than the sword?”. This year’s question is equally perplexing: “Which should be more important: personal choice or social responsibility?”
Each year the new question is released on Jan. 1, and aspiring participants submit essays focused on theme postmarked by the first of April; these papers are then reviewed by event organizers and the finalists are announced May 1.
The event has grown exponentially since its inception nearly 30 years ago and sees submissions arriving from all over the country, including abroad, with essayists urged to impart personal experiences and unique thought in their response rather than offering existing philosophical abstractions surrounding these existential enigmas.
Dennis Nau of Fergus Falls is one such finalist in this year’s competition, and he is eager to put forth his argument on stage next week: “It happened that my granddaughter and I were very intrigued by last year’s Think-Off, so we decided that when the question was published for 2022, I would take one side and she would take the other.”
Blaine Rada of St. Darien, Ill., is another finalist participating in this year’s Think-Off and a proven veteran of the debate stage, having won the competition in 2005: “I was really intrigued with the whole idea of taking a pretty difficult question that you have to come down on one side of – most of the questions they ask year-to-year can be answered with a response of ‘both’ or ‘it depends’ – they’re really the types questions you struggle with.”
Rada describes how although it’s a competition, the spirit of the discourse is to foster the expression of free thought and an environment of encourages the challenging of one’s established perspectives: “I think it’s so quintessentially American – it’s one of the most American things I’ve ever done.”
Matt Anderson of Sunnyvale California is yet another participant in this year’s Think-Off, and ever since hearing about it through word-of-mouth after his mother was a finalist 10 years ago, he’s been keen to attend as one of the debaters: “She didn’t win, but her and my dad loved every moment of that weekend,” Anderson says.
Anderson studied creative writing at university, and when the pandemic-related shutdowns ramped up, he says that really reignited his passion for the craft; he founded a local writer’s group, and when he discovered the focus of the upcoming Think-Off event, he decided to submit his essay: “I found the topic so timely and relevant.”
Growing up in Chicago and now calling the Bay Area his home, Anderson speaks to how the convening of deep thinkers at rural New York Mills has grown in influence throughout writing groups across the nation: “Word got out nationwide throughout various writing communities – coming from a background of living in bigger cities, I’m really excited to experience the local area and what it has to offer.”
Betsy Roder is the executive director for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, and she explains that after 29 years of hosting the event, the event is still going strong, echoing the motto of the area, Small Town, Big Life! “The beauty of this program is highlighting the fact that big things happen in rural places.”
The great minds will converge on June 11 at the New York Mills school auditorium, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and events beginning at 7 p.m. More information regarding tickets and program structure is available at: kulcher.org/think-off/the-great-american-think-off/.