Rustic Lilly is a dream come true for Sharri Martyn, who grew up in Fergus Falls and did a bit of traveling before moving back to the city 30 years later. Along the way, Sharri honed her retail marketing skills and fashion sense. She now owns three “boutique” trucks. Rustic Lilly (her original bread truck), which operates between the spring and fall months, visits various festivals and events throughout the Lakes Area. Her second truck, Hippie Sister, is permanently located in downtown Battle Lake and will be opening for the 2022 season in May. Her newest truck, Daisy Jane, will be debuting this spring, sharing a space next to Hippie Sister. Each truck features its own style of fashion. Martyn also recently opened a year-round location in downtown Fergus Falls. Her boutique is located inside Creative Handmade Goods at 216 W. Lincoln Avenue and is open to shop for the latest styles and accessories Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Martyn shared that, “I love seeing the families that come here on vacation or to their lake cabins each year. As a kid, I didn’t realize how lucky I was to grow up in such a beautiful place. It is nice to have a business in the community where you live. Downtown Fergus is really beginning to shine again and I'm excited to be a part of that." She added, “It is definitely easier and more comfortable being out of the elements in a brick and mortar store, but I do love traveling in the big Rustic Lilly truck. Seeing people’s reactions to shopping in an old bread truck — I’ll never give that up!”
Greater Fergus Falls’ (GFF) Patricia Wahl said, “Fergus Falls is grateful to businesses like Rustic Lilly for not only seeing a need in our community for women’s clothing, but for incorporating local artists and artisans’ goods into their inventory. GFF is pleased to see local businesses not only thrive, but expand into new locations.”
Hours of operation for all three boutique trucks and store are available on Rustic Lilly's Facebook page @rusticlilly. Online shopping and the 2022 schedule is viewable at rusticlilly.com.
