This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
Hello, my name is Rachel Nordlund! I am currently a student at M State. For the most part I do online classes but I do go to the Fergus Falls campus to participate in the Jazz Band and the Concert Band.
I have had previous experience with college classes during my junior and senior year of high school. My junior year of high school I did quite a few college classes at the high school; my senior year I ended up doing full time PSEO online.
This past semester and this semester coming up, I have been working on finishing up my AA degree. I am currently on track to graduate by the end of this Spring 2023 semester! After I graduate with my AA degree I am planning to attend MSUM and double major in both Elementary Education and Psychology. I am planning to take most of my classes at MSUM in person so that will definitely be a change of pace for me considering that I have been doing online classes for the past two years.
This past semester I also decided to take on two jobs to help me save money for upcoming college tuition. I am a coach at Balance Gymnastics Center here in Fergus Falls and I also work as a manager at Uncle Eddie’s Ice Cream. When Uncle Eddie’s closed for the season, I picked up another part time job as an in-home caretaker for my grandma who has Alzheimer’s disease. I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had to work at these great places and am very thankful for the amazing bosses/owners that I have gotten to work for!
This past semester has been very helpful for me to experience what it is like to be an adult as I have had to juggle multiple jobs and college classes all the while still wanting to find time to relax and be social. I mentioned earlier that I am involved in the Jazz and Concert Bands at M State. I play trumpet in the Jazz Band and flute in the Concert Band. I have really loved participating in these partly because I love playing music, but also because it is not just the M State students that are in them but also many community members. The community members are all very talented and welcoming. They made the transition from high school band to college band very easy!
Lastly, I would love to thank Dollars for Scholars and M State for all of the generous scholarships that were given to me. Those scholarships gave me the ability to take as many credits as needed to graduate, without having to worry about the financial aspect of college, thank you!
Rachel Nordlund is a 2022 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending M State in Fergus Falls. She is the recipient of the Robert Block and Fergus Falls Education Association Scholarships. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
