It is with a somber heart that I look back on Sept. 11, 2001; a day that changed the course of history not only for our country, but for so many others across the globe.
Many can recall where they are and what they were doing when they learned of the tragedy that unfolded throughout the course of the morning and into the decades that came after. Truly, it is a tragedy that still has not come to an end in the United States of America.
For me, 9/11 began like every other day. I was shortly into my junior year of high school at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. It was my first year in Fergus Falls and I was living in the dormitory on the third floor of the “castle on the hill,” I can’t exactly recall why, but my roommate and I often left the door to our room hanging open. I was curling my hair when one of the first friends I made and one of the few I remain in contact with, ran into my room and shouted, “Someone bombed the World Trade Center!”
I dropped the curling iron, leaving a nice burn mark on my shoulder, and stared at her — confused.
“Someone bombed the World Trade Center …” she repeated, turning white and swallowing hard.
At the time, we didn’t yet know that it wasn’t a bomb, but an airplane that had crashed into the impressive structure in New York City. The girls’ dorms had two TVs and, at the time, personal computers and cellphones weren’t common, so I couldn’t tell you where she gathered that information, but the news spread through the school like wildfire.
I abandoned my curling iron and pulled my hair out of my face. Silently rushing to grab the remainder of my things before silently joining the hoard of “dorm girls” who descended to their first hour class.
I had friends and classmates that were from the East Coast — they had friends and family who worked at the World Trade Center. The woman entrusted with our care while living in the dorms had strong ties to New York City as well. She had to manage panicked teenage girls while trying to stay in control of her own emotions. We all watched as people we cared about and relied upon made failed phone call after failed phone call, trying to ensure that their family was safe.
I couldn’t tell you if my first hour English class had even started in any sort of functional manner when the lights snapped off. Eyes went wide around the room. Everyone was already scared and emotional. When the power didn’t come back on, someone whispered, “Did someone bomb Fergus Falls?” I never had, and have never since experienced a classroom in such silence. Eventually, someone looked out the window. It was immediately apparent that a semi truck had run into the power lines outside of the school. At that point, we were all well aware that the World Trade Center had not been bombed, but that a plane had crashed into it … and another had shortly after. The whispers gradually turned into loud statements, not even discussion, of being trapped in the school due to downed power lines with no way to contact our parents and rumblings of terroristic activity in Fergus Falls.
The growing hysteria was put at ease when, shortly after, the student body gathered in the chapel and the current situation with the school and the country was explained as best as it could be, for the moment. School was dismissed for the day and a mass of students gravitated toward the home of some senior boys who lived a few blocks away. We packed into the living room like sardines and stared at a single television set.
I don’t know how long I was there, staring and watching the towers collapse on a loop … watching as people lept to their death and feeling sick to my stomach. Eventually, the same friend that broke the news to me that morning squeezed my hand and whispered in my ear, “I have to get out of here.” So, we dismissed ourselves.
To be honest, the rest of that day and those that followed are a bit of a blur.
If there is one thing I do remember of that time in general, it is the feeling of fear and uncertainty that loomed overhead and a sense of respect and pride that I had never experienced before was instilled into me forever.
God bless America. Land that I love.
