With a federal ag pandemic program ending soon ag producers need to file acreage reports by June 15 to receive premium benefit for cover crops.
If local producers planted a cover crop and also have crop insurance coverage for spring crops this year they may be eligible for a premium benefit through the new Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP).
However, to receive the benefit producers must file a cover crop report of acreage form FSA-578 by June 15.
Risk Management Agency Director Pamela Stahlke of the St. Paul regional office says the USDA along with the Risk Management Agency recognize cover crops require a sustained, long-term investment, and the economic challenges of the pandemic made it financially challenging for many producers to maintain cover crop systems. The PCCP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s financial assistance to help producers who felt the impact of COVID-19 market disruptions.
“This program helps ensure producers, including those here in Minnesota can continue this important conservation practice,” said Stahlke.
PCCP provides premium support to producers who insured their spring crop with most insurance policies, and planted a qualifying cover crop during the 2021 crop year, which generally includes cover crops planted in late summer to fall of 2020. The premium support is $5 per acre, but no more than the full premium owed.
Stahlke added, “Qualifying cover crops include all that are reportable to the Farm Service Agency, including cereals and other grasses, legumes, brassicas and other non-legume broadleaves, and mixtures of two or more cover crop species planted at the same time.”
To file the report, contact the local USDA Service Center and make an appointment. The June 15 reporting date is distinct from the normal acreage reporting date. The normal acreage reporting deadline with FSA has not changed, but to receive the premium benefit, applicants must file by June 15.
To learn more, contact Risk Management Agency’s regional office in St. Paul at 651-290-3304. Or visit farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/cover-crops.
